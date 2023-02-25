"Everyone has a different take on this map"- NAVI d00mbr0s speaks about Lotus' meta in VCT LOCK//IN

Valorant fans have been enjoying VCT LOCK//IN 2023 as the tournament has now progressed to its Omega stage. With 16 remaining teams fighting each other, two winners from this group will be going against the winners of the Alpha bracket, namely LOUD and DRX.

With NAVI successfully progressing to the quarterfinals, the European team had a lot to share after defeating KRÜ Esports at their opening game. NAVI will face Team Secret in the quarterfinals as the latter successfully defeated Liquid. With a single elimination system working, teams will have to be exceptionally well-equipped when going against tier-1 teams like NAVI.

d00mbr0s on playing Lotus against KRÜ Esports and discussing the meta for the map at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Erik "d00mbr0s" is a Swedish professional coach for NAVI. He has been a popular Valorant personality for a long time. Prior to NAVI, he was a part of FPX, a team that has won an international Valorant tournament in the past.

Coming into VCT LOCK//IN 2023, fans were excited to see how the newest map in the Valorant pool is received by the audience. While many teams have played the Lotus, NAVI was phenomenal on the Indian map. They defeated KRÜ Esports in a clean 2:0 fashion, and as a result, the Chilean team had to head back home due to a single elimination system.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda at the post-game press conference of the matchup, d00mbr0s was asked about the upcoming meta that Lotus might adapt in the near future. This question was asked in the context of the Agent lineup NAVI was playing against KRÜ Esports in their VCT LOCK//IN opening game. To this, the coach replied:

"It's hard to tell. I think the only way to develop a meta on a new map is to play officials, play matches, and see which team is doing the best."

D00mbr0s clearly mentioned that the meta can differ for teams, while also playing more of the map can give professional teams an idea about the meta. He continued his statement by saying that scrimming against teams at VCT LOCK//IN also helped NAVI gain an edge:

"Obviously it helps us a lot to come here and scrim our teams from our regions. Everyone has a different take on this map. It is honestly very fun to have your own take and test it out on others."

He added to his statement by saying they haven't faced a team similar to theirs at scrims since arriving in Brazil. However, their defense was significantly weak.

"Even in this game, we did not face a team like ours. And our defense was tough. And about the meta, it takes time. Some teams do it better than others. But I don't wanna reveal too much."

Lastly, he mentioned that it takes time for one to adapt to a new meta and that it also depends on which team is picking it up at their own pace.

