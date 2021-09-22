All qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour SA Last Chance Qualifier

The Valorant Champions Tour SA Last Chance Qualifier gives the teams of South America the last chance to make their way to the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, set for the end of this year.

Riot Games has established Valorant as one of the most played competitive esports titles out there. Aside from the small and medium regional tournaments, the publisher has established the Valorant Champions Tour, which brings together teams from worldwide to find out who is at the top.

With the end of the Masters Berlin, the VCT entered its final stages, as the qualified team began preparations for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Riot has also allowed four teams from the NA, EMEA, APAC, and the SA regions to qualify for the tournament.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions Tour SA Last Chance Qualifier

The four Last Chance Qualifiers bring the top unqualified teams from the circuit region together and gives them one last opportunity to make it to the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

The South America (SA) Last Chance Qualifier consists of the circuit point regions of Brazil (BR) and Latin America (LATAM). The top two sides from Brazil, Team Vikings and Keyd Stars, have already qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, as have KRU Esports, the best team from the Latin America region.

The top four unqualified teams from the two regions will fight it out to see who makes it to the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Brazil (BR) Circuit Points

Sharks Esports

Havan Liberty

Furia Esports

Gamelanders Blue

Latin America (LATAM) Circuit Points

Six Karma

Australs

Infinity

Lazer

The Valorant Champions Tour SA Last Chance Qualifier will kick off on October 11 and conclude on October 17. Riot is yet to announce the event’s format.

The winning team will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, where they’ll face the top rosters in competitive Valorant to leave their mark as one of the best.

