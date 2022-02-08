All teams qualified to Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Main Event

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Main Event starts on February 11 with 12 teams from all across the region.

The Valorant esports scene has gradually expanded across several regions, and North America remains one of the top regions. After its massive success last year, VCT is back in 2022 and is currently in Stage 1.

Both the Open Qualifiers recently took place, and a total of eight teams made it into the Main Event. The remaining four teams are invited to the tournament. In the Main Event, all the teams will fight to secure the two slots that allow them to get into the VCT Stage 1 Masters LAN tournament, which is expected to happen in April 2022.

Fans are excited for the top North American teams to battle and make it to the Masters.

Teams qualified to Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 Main Event

The VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 Main Event will decide two final qualifiers for the Masters from the region. The entire tournament will be played in a best-of-three map series format, with the exception of the finals which will be played in a best-of-five series.

Below is the list of 12 teams who have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Main Event:

Invitational teams:

Sentinels

Cloud9 Blue

Team Envy

100 Thieves

Teams qualified through VCT NA Open Qualifiers 1:

Version1

XSET

The Gaurd

NRG

Teams qualified through VCT NA Open Qualifiers 2:

Evil Geniuses

Knights

Luminosity Gaming

Rise

Last year, NA was one of the biggest rivals of the EMEA regional teams. However, none of the NA teams except Cloud9 Blue were able to get out of the Champions 2021 group stage. The entire tournament is dominated by EMEA. Thus, Riot Games is bringing another chance to the region to prove their worth by fighting for the the top ranked position.

Once the VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 Main Event begins, it will be interesting to witness which two teams finally make it to the first VCT Masters event of this year.

