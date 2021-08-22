All Valorant Teams Qualified for VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin so far

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 3 Masters Berlin is around the corner, and fans are excited to witness the best teams from all over the world battle against each other.

The Valorant Champions Tour has garnered a massive fan base and witnessed top teams emerge from different regions of the world. The Stage 3 regional Challengers playoffs for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 have ended. Regarding Stage 2, only 10 teams could qualify to the VCT Masters Reykjavík.

However, VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin will have a total of 16 teams from regions including EMEA, North America, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

#VALORANTMasters IS BACK!



Still have questions about the tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about Masters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/8wTFsBrG3d — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 20, 2021

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will kick start on September 9, and continue till September 19. The tournament format is set to be single-elimination in the group play stage, from where 8 teams will qualify for the next double elimination round. Valorant fans are excited to see top teams from worldwide battle against each other in the VCT Masters Berlin.

VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Qualified Valorant teams from each regions

Several new teams have emerged from different regions of the world in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3. Some teams maintained their domination over other outfits, in their respective regions.

The teams that qualified for the VCT Masters Berlin from each region are as follows:

List of all the qualified teams for the VCT 2021 Masters Berlin (Screengrab from Liquipedia)

North America (NA) - 2 slots

Sentinels

100 Thieves

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) - 4 slots

SuperMassive Blaze

Gambit Esports

Acend

G2 Esports

Brazil (BR) - 2 slots

Havan Liberty

Keyd Stars

Korea (KR) - 2 slots

Vision Strikers

F4Q

Latin America (LATAM) - 1 slot

KRU Esports

Southeast Asia (SEA) - 2 slots

Bren Esports

Paper Rex

Japan (JP) - 1 slot

Crazy Raccoon

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will be the last chance for all teams to earn VCT circuit points before the Valorant Champions 2021. Moreover, the winners of VCT Masters Berlin will directly qualify for the Champions event.

