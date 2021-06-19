All Valorant weapon and utility price changes coming in Episode 3 Act 1

The Valorant Episode 3 Act I patch update will release soon, on the 22nd of June, and bring a new agent named KAY/O along with other features.

Riot has made a lot of changes through patches every two weeks ever since it launched. All these changes usually revolve around agent balancing, weapon recoil, or fixing a certain part of a map. As Valorant’s Episode 3 is just around the corner, there is a huge fuss about the economic changes Riot will be bringing to the game.

All about Valorant's price changes

In esports titles such as Valorant, managing the economy plays a huge role in each match. Riot has decided to tweak some of its weapon prices to impact the current meta of the game. These sudden changes have stirred some mixed feelings among the Valorant community.

Valorant has always tried to experiment with the game. The developer team does this to test out the impact it has on the game, so that they can fix it later in case anything becomes imbalanced.

A well-known data miner on Twitter named Rumble Mike(@ValorLeaks) has posted a screenshot of Valorant's in-game’s buy menu, showing various changes in weapon prices. These changes were made to Frenzy, Stinger, Bucky, Judge, Bulldog, Guardian, Marshal, Ares, and finally, Operator.

According to the leak, the price comparisons from the last build are as follows:

Shorty: 200 credits to 150 credits

Frenzy: 500 credits to 450 credits

Stinger: 1100 credits to 950 credits

Bucky: 900 credits to 850 credits

Judge: 1600 credits to 1850 credits

Bulldog: 2100 credits to 2050 credits

Guardian: 2400 credits to 2250 credits

Marshal: 1100 credits to 950 credits

Ares: 1600 credits to 1550 credits

Operator: 5000 credits to 4700 credits

Valorant players are quite concerned about the changes made to Ares and Operator. In the past, the Operator has faced a lot of nerfs, but this is a noticeable buff.

Price changes to weapons is not the only thing that has been done by Riot.

The list of agents with their utility prices

Astra - Astral Form (200 to 150 credits)

Breach - Aftershock (100 to 200 credits) and Flashpoint (200 to 250 credits)

Brimstone - Incendiary (200 to 250 credits)

Jett - Cloudburst (100 to 200 credits) and Updraft (100 to 150 credits)

Omen - Shrouded Step (100 to 150 credits) and Paranoia (400 to 300 credits)

Phoenix - Curveball (200 to 250 credits)

Reyna - Leer (200 to 250 credits)

Sage - Slow Orb (100 to 200 credits)

Skye - Trailblazer (200 to 250 credits) and Guiding Light (100 to 150 credits)

Sova - Owl Drone (300 to 400 credits) and Shock Bolt (100 to 150 credits)

Viper - Snakebite (100 to 200 credits)

Yoru - Blindside (200 to 250 credits)

