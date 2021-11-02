Another official Riot Games job posting for Valorant Mobile hints its release date coming closer

Valorant Mobile is under development as confirmed in June 2021, however, recent Riot Games official job posts suggest it is entering the final phase of development.

Valorant, the 5v5 tactical shooter, has come to be one of the most popular PC games in one year, especially after introducing Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), the year-long esports tournament. It has gained a massive player and fan base in a short time. As of now, the game is only available on Microsoft Windows.

On the occasion of Valorant's one-year anniversary, Riot Games confirmed a Mobile port for the game. With the rise of the mobile gaming industry, this will create an opportunity for Riot Games to expand its market.

Riot Games' second official job post looking for a Staff Software Engineer for Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile will bring a major boost to the mobile game industry. Fans are eagerly waiting for the game to arrive on their mobile devices soon. A recent job post for a Staff Software Engineer for Valorant Mobile to "increase the reach of Valorant Mobile by reducing application memory usage" might indicate that the release date is not far enough away.

Riot Games official job posting. (Image from Riot Games/LinkedIn)

It also mentioned the responsibility of the staff Software Engineer as,

"Optimize the performance of the game client to provide a high-quality mobile game experience. Enable longer and more comfortable play sessions by reducing battery usage and thermal output."

Last month, Riot Games posted another job opportunity for a Senior Game Designer for Valorant Mobile. It hints that the game has reached its last phase of development, as they look for designers and engineers. However, Riot Games has not stated anything about the official release date or the status of the game's development.

Fans and the community will hopefully get an official update from the developers about Valorant Mobile in the near future. Nevertheless, the arrival of Valorant Mobile to the market will create more opportunities for players, content creators and for Riot Games to expand its player base.

Edited by Danyal Arabi