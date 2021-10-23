Valorant Mobile official job postings hint the game’s release is close

Valorant, developed by Riot Games, is arguably the most played esports title within a year. From worldwide tournaments like the Valorant Champions Tour to high player count, the game has established a massive esports community worldwide. However, while it is free-to-play and requires low specs, it has been limited by the operating system.

Valorant is currently only available for Microsoft Windows. However, during its Year One celebration, Riot announced that the title would be heading to Android and iOS mobile devices quite soon. Since the announcement. Riot Games have stayed quiet on the topic.

According to a recent official job posting, Valorant Mobile’s development might be reaching its end soon.

Riot’s official job posting hints at Valorant Mobile entering the final phase of development

Over the last couple of years, the landscape of mobile gaming has been changed entirely. Back in the day, mobile games were limited to 2D simplistic games due to the limitation of computational power. However, over the last couple of years, the development in technology has allowed companies to pack more powerful hardware into mobile devices, which has ushered in a new era of mobile games. AAA quality games are being developed and ported to the mobile ecosystem, especially multiplayer games.

With low specs and multiplayer, fans have been hopeful for a mobile port since day 1, and Riot has granted the wish by promising a Valorant Mobile. While Riot has generally been silent regarding Valorant Mobile’s launch date, according to a recent official job posting, Valorant Mobile might be entering its final stage of development, which would indicate a release date soon.

Riot Games job posting (Image from Riot Games job site)

The job posting is for Senior Game Designer, Mobile - Valorant. Alongside traditional responsibilities of working with other disciplines and creating and providing multiple potential designs and solutions, the job posting also mentions refinement of the system.

It specifically mentions,

Design and refine systems that delight and satisfy players’ needs for competition.

While it mentions design, it also states refinement, which is done after a game structure is ready, and refinement will polish the experience before the launch.

Hopefully, Riot will clarify the details regarding Valorant Mobile soon. However, until then, players can always enjoy Valorant on PC.

