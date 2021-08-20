Valorant Mobile: Will Riot Games be able to replicate its success on Android and iOS devices?

In June, Riot Games announced a mobile port for the FPS esports game Valorant, for both Android and iOS.

Over the last year, Riot’s popular first-person shooter has risen to be one of the most played competitive esports games. From casual gamers to professional players, it is arguably one of the most played esports titles.

On the occasion of its first anniversary, Riot announced an upcoming mobile port of Valorant. Since then, details have mainly been scarce, but the revelation has garnered massive hype due to the immense popularity of the PC edition.

However, a common question is if Riot will be able to replicate the success on Android and iOS?

Will Valorant Mobile be as popular as its PC counterpart?

Over the last couple of years, mobile gaming has risen to be not only on par with some notable PC and console counterparts but has also exploded into competitive esports. Not long ago, running a massive 3D battle royal game on mobiles would only have been considered a fantasy.

However, today, due to improvements in technology, complicated games have made their way to both Android and iOS devices.

Games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire, and Call of Duty: Mobile have massive audiences and player bases, on par or even sometimes exceeding PC games. However, it has been proven repeatedly that PC and mobile games cater to different audiences.

As such, the prevalent question remains, will Valorant, a popular PC game, will be able to replicate its success on mobiles?

One of the main reasons behind Valorant’s success is its easy-to-pick-up, hard-to-master gameplay approach. Pairing fast and frenetic gunplay with tactical strategizing has proven to be quite helpful for the game.

If Riot can successfully translate that feeling while making the touch-based control approachable, Valorant Mobile can undoubtedly be as popular as its PC counterpart.

Furthermore, mobile games are predominantly third-person battle royals. As such, attracting the existing mobile gaming player base for a first-person 5v5 like Valorant might prove to be challenging. Riot has had previous experience bringing the PC-based title League of Legends to mobile devices in the form of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Based on their track record, the developer has proven to deliver exactly what the player base wants. As it stands, Valorant Mobile has the potential to replicate the success, but it is unfair to judge a game without any information and basing the argument only on speculations.

Fans are hopeful to see Riot’s Valorant Mobile soon on Android and iOS devices. The decision will then be made on its success.

Also read: Fans await Valorant Mobile beta after official confirmation by developers

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer