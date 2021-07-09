As the Ruination bundle hits the store, Valorant might be receiving a Sentinels set next

Valorant’s newest collaboration is very interesting to look at, as two different Riot Games’ Valorant and League of Legends universes are primed to collide. Fans of both franchises are really pumped about this event.

The collaboration gave rise to the new Ruination skin bundle, but there have been reports of more interesting inclusions. Riot has been giving clues to fans of both franchises to hype up the collaboration.

The “Sentinel of light” event collab will feature both Ruined King and Sentinels from League of Legends. The collaboration isn’t just happening with Valorant, but also other Riot titles like Legends of Runeterra and LoL Wild Rift.

More “Sentinels of Light” weapon skins coming to Valorant

With the 3.01 patch, Valorant received new additional skins in collaboration with League of Legends. The ruination bundle includes Ruined King themed weapon skins that have an emerald color accent.

The bundle seems to have garnered a lot of attention from fans.

Ruination Bundle | #VALORANT



> Ruination Phantom (2175VP)

> Ruination Guardian (2175VP)

> Ruination Ghost (2175VP)

> Ruination Spectre (2175VP)

> Blade of the Ruined King (4350VP)



BUNDLE PRICE: 8700VP pic.twitter.com/64TrSGhWnt — Mike - Valorleaks (@ValorLeaks) July 7, 2021

Leaker Valorleaks recently made a tweet showing a League of Legends themed Vandal skin. Other than the emerald-colored Vandal from the ruination bundle, there are various clues on having a white-black-gold themed weapon.

The white-black-gold themed weapon skin might be a bit similar to the already existing Prime bundle.

Another teaser for the Upcoming Sentinels of Light Skins | #VALORANT



Picture is the barrel of the vandal that was previously teased. pic.twitter.com/vP6WfdAY86 — Mike - Valorleaks (@ValorLeaks) July 8, 2021

Also, in the latest Ruination trailer, a glimpse of the white-black-gold themed weapon has been teased. The skin is likely to be the next set of weapon skins that Valorant might receive during this collaboration.

In the latest Ruination trailer, another skinline is shown briefly after the Ruination skin.



This is likely the next @LeagueOfLegends @wildrift collaboration with @PlayVALORANT for Sentinels of Light.#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/vcWthkpRaL — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) July 8, 2021

The “Sentinels of Light” will feature two types of skin in Valorant. The first one being the Ruined skin and the other one is likely to be Sentinels' Skin.

Just like Ruined skins are dark-themed, Sentinel skins are light-themed as both skins show a contrast between each other.

The skins that are going to be added to Valorant are inspired by League of Legends’ lore and are extremely good to look at. As a result, players are very excited about having these skins on Valorant.

This is most likely Riot Games' largest collaboration across all franchises. Riot Games players from all communities are getting the sense that they are all a part of something big.

