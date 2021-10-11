Australs vs Furia - Valorant SA Last Chance Qualifier: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Teams that fail to qualify for Valorant’s annual international tournament, the Valorant Champions, get a second attempt through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

The Valorant Champions Tour South America Last Chance Qualifier begins today, on 11 October 2021. The South America Last Chance Qualifier format consists of two group brackets called A and B. On completion of the group stage, only four teams get to advance to the playoffs, where they will further compete to earn a spot in the Valorant Champions.

Austals and Furia are two teams from Group A who will face off on Day 1 of SA Last Chance Qualifier.

Valorant SA Last Chance Qualifier: Australs vs Furia

Predictions and head to head details

The SA LCQ consists of a total of eight teams, out of which four teams belong to Group A and B respectively. Australs and Furia, the teams belonging to group A will be competing against each other in the Valorant South America Last Chance Qualifier.

Whichever team manages to win against each other gets to continue their journey in the tournament by moving to the Winner’s bracket, while the losing team goes to Elimination bracket.

There is no head-to-head history between the two teams, and this will be the first time that they compete face-to-face.

Both teams are exceptionally talented and showed their skills in the Brazil Challenger Playoffs. However, fans predict that Australs will defeat Furia in this encounter.

Livestream details

The match between Australs and Furia will take place on October 12 at 12:30 am IST (+5:30 GMT). Fans wanting to watch the two teams compete against each other live can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour’s official channel on YouTube and Twitch.

Recent results

Austral and Furia Head to Head and recent match details (Screengrab from vlr.gg)

If Australs and Furia’s match histories are observed carefully, Australs has performed slightly better in their recent matches. As a result, it is likely that Australs will show the same level of performance in the Last Chance Qualifier.

Roster of both teams

Australs

Marco “Melser” Amaro

Benjamin “adverso” Poblete

Vicente “Tacolilla” Compagnon

Daniel “Closer” Ataco

Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena

Furia

Alexandre “xand” Zizi

Augustin “Nozwerr” Ibarra

Gabriel “Quick” Lima

Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt

Matheus “Mazin” Araujo

Note: These are early predictions for future games and reflect the views of the writer.

