Valorant SA LCQ: Schedule, livestream, qualified teams, and more

The Valorant South America Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) is hosted to give professional teams from this region a second chance to redeem themselves and get a position in Valorant Champions 2021.
Last Chance Qualifiers for the Valorant Champions Tour: South America (SA) begins on October 11, 2021. The competition will feature eight teams from the region and is divided into two groups. Whichever team manages to come out on top will get to secure a position in Valorant Champions and play as one of the top 16 teams in the world.
This article will deal with all the required information on Valorant South America LCQ: All the teams participating, who they’ll be competing against, and what the schedule looks like.
About Valorant SA LCQ 2021
Teams that have qualified for Valorant SA LCQ 2021
For players belonging to the South American region, the LCQ is the last opportunity to prove their potential and get a spot in Valorant Champions. In the South America Last Chance Qualifier, only eight teams are getting that opportunity:
- Sharks Esports
- Havan Liberty
- FURIA Esports
- Gamelanders Blue
- Six Karma
- Australs
- Infinity
- LAZER
All of the teams mentioned above are from two different circuits: Brazilian and Latin America. All eight teams will compete against one another to see who deserves to continue their journey.
Schedule for Valorant SA LCQ 2021
The schedule for Valorant SA LCQ is as follows:
October 11, 2021
- 21:30 IST(GMT +5:30)- Group A: Sharks Esports versus LAZER
October 12, 2021
- 00:30 IST(GMT +5:30)- Group A: Australs versus FURIA
- 3:30 IST(GMT +5:30)- Group A: Winner’s Match: TBD
- 21:30 IST(GMT +5:30)- Group B: Six Karma versus Gamelanders Blue
October 13, 2021
- 00:30 IST(GMT +5:30)- Group B: Havan Liberty versus Infinity
- 3:30 IST(GMT +5:30)- Group B: Winner’s Match: TBD
- Time TBA- Group A Elimination: TBD
- Time TBA- Group B Elimination: TBD
October 14, 2021
- Time TBA- Group A Decider: TBD
- Time TBA- Group B Decider: TBD
October 16, 2021
- Time TBA- Semi Finals Bracket 1: TBD
- Time TBA- Semi Finals Bracket 2: TBD
October 17, 2021
- Time TBA- Grand Finals: TBD
Livestream details for Vlaorant SA LCQ 2021
Fans who are interested in watching these teams face each other can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.
