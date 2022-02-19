BBL Esports vs Fnatic Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group B Day 5 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challenger has already picked up its pace as all the teams are slowly gathering momentum and giving it their all in every match.

BBL Esports will take on Fnatic tonight in the Group B tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. BBL Esports will be in search of their first win in the tournament, while Fnatic will try to reach the top of the table with back-to-back wins in the competition.

BBL Esports and Fnatic: Who will win the Group B tie in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

BBL Esports will go up against Fnatic in a best-of-three series today. After losing their first game against Guild Esports, BBL Esports is determined to snatch their first win in the competition.

On the other hand, Fnatic is ready to build up their momentum after the comprehensive win against G2 Esports last week.

Prediction

Judging by their past performances and current form, Fnatic is the clear favorite in the game. The firepower and experience the team has in terms of Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev, Jake "Boaster" Howlett and other members is enough to shut down any opponent on their best days.

However, BBL Esports has also impressed everyone with their recent performances. The team has some exciting young talents who can challenge any big name with their extra-ordinary performances.

With players like Melih "pAura" Karaduran and Serhat "Muj" Yüksel in the team, BBL Esports can very well surprise Fnatic tonight.

Head-to-head

The two teams will face each other for the first time in an official tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead in head-to-head after today's game.

Recent Results

BBL Esports has won four of their last five games while Fnatic has won three.

BBL Esports and Fnatic recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

BBL Esports:

Melih "pAura" Karaduran

Serhat "Muj" Yüksel

Ali Osman "AsLanM4shadoW" Balta

Hüseyin "aimDLL" Kabişteke

Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural

Fnatic:

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Martin "Magnum" Penkov

Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the action between BBL Esports and Fnatic in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage match live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on February 19 from 11:30 pm IST.

