Bengaluru Crushers dominate Punjab Pinnacles on day 41 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 41 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured an absolute stomp by Bengaluru Crushers against Punjab Pinnacles.

While throughout the start of the Valorant tournament, Punjab Pinnacles struggled to secure a victory, it was against Bengaluru Crushers on day 16 that they clinched their first one.

Before this series, Bengaluru was in third place. All they needed was a perfect 3-0 victory to get them to second position and seal their place in the upcoming playoffs.

With that determination, they went in and conquered the series, dominating Punjab Pinnacles in a 3-0 series victory.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 day 41 match recap

The three Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Split

Icebox

Ascent

Maps chosen for the day 41 series of the Skyesports Valorant League (Imgae via Skyesports League)

Map 1: Split

The first Valorant match was played on Split, as Bengaluru Crushers started on the defender’s side. They started strong, winning six consecutive round wins before finally getting stopped by Punjab Pinnacles. However, Bengaluru regained control and ended the first half with a dominant 11-1 scoreline.

In the second half, Punjab snatched away the second pistol round, just to get shut down again by Bengaluru Crushers, as they went on to win the first Valorant game 13-2.

Scorecard of game 1 (Imgae via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Icebox

After such a one-sided bout, the teams got ready to dive into the Valorant map, Icebox, for the second game. But this time, Punjab drew first blood, winning the first pistol round. However, they were quickly shut down by Bengaluru Crushers, as they went on to win four consecutive rounds. From there on, Bengaluru maintained their lead, as they ended the first half with a 7-5 scoreline.

Bengaluru Crushers carried on with the dominance, as they secured five consecutive rounds in the second half, setting them up for match point. But this run was cut short as Punjab snatched away two more rounds before finally accepting defeat. With that, Bengaluru had both secured the series, and the second Valorant game, with a 13-7 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 2 (Imgae via Skyesports League)

Game 3: Ascent

Despite already securing the series, Bengaluru went into the Valorant game on Ascent with the hopes of securing the whole 2.5 points. Even though Punjab Pinnacles secured an early lead of 2-6, Bengaluru quickly answered back to shorten that gap. The first half ended in favor of Punjab Pinnacles though, as they led by a 5-7 score.

Going into the second half of this final game, Punjab made quick work of their lead, winning two consecutive rounds to take the score up to 5-9. From there on, Bengaluru made a huge comeback, dropping only one more round to Punjab, eventually winning the third Valorant game by a 13-10 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 3 (Imgae via Skyesports League)

Points table after day 41 matches

Points table after the day 41 series between Bengaluru Crushers and Punjab Pinnacles (Imgae via Skyesports League)

With a dominating 3-0 victory, Bengaluru secured second place, and they will be going into the playoffs to face Rajasthan Strikers. Punjab, on the other hand, is stuck in seventh place with no way out.