Best Agents Roles for Every Rank in Valorant

Valorant’s agent based gameplay lets the player select a role most suitable for their playstyle, at every rank.

Riot Games first-person shooter "Valorant" has become a competitive esports sensation over the last year, since its launch. The balance between agent-based tactical gameplay and weapon-based action gunplay provides a competitive blend of both ingenuity and skill.

Valorant consists of seven ranks, ranging from Iron to Immortal, and the top 500 Immortal players are denoted as Radiant rank.

Suitable Agent roles for each rank of Valorant

Valorant has four roles for the agents. Based on the player's rank, it's easy to pick the best suited agent and playstyle. That being said, here are the agent roles suitable for each rank of Valorant.

Iron/ Bronze - Sentinel

Iron and Bronze lobbies generally consist of players not very familiar with the game. As such, Sentinel agents might provide something quite useful. Sentinel traps such as Killjoy’s nano swarm or Cypher’s tripwire can spread genuine chaos among the uninitiated players.

Silver - Duelist

By the time a player reaches Silver, the gunplay starts to become an integral part of the game. The opponents also start to become aware of each agent’s ability. As such, bringing in fluid movement from Duelists such as Reyna and Jett can be effective in the game.

Gold - Duelist

By the time the player reaches the Gold rank, the gunplay takes center stage. As such, Duelists has become a very common role. Furthermore, the self-healing abilities of Reyna and Phoenix let players pick multiple fights and survive.

Platinum - Controller

When a player reaches platinum, they should start focusing on the larger game rather than individual fights. By focusing on planting the Spike and defusing them, the Controller becomes a quintessential role.

As a Controller, the player can have more command over the site, which not only gives them an advantage over opponents, but also the opportunity to win the match.

Diamond - Initiator

Diamond players have a strong understanding and skill of both gunplay and ability-play. As such, the Initiator role can be quite effective for a diamond player. As an initiator, Diamond players can not only strike fast to gain the initial advantage but also utilize the ability to properly disappear.

Immortal/ Radiant - Any

Immortal and Radiant players are the best Valorant players in the region. As such, they are comfortable in any possible role. So it is best if these players focus on enhancing their prowess on their preferred choice of role.

