5 best Valorant agents for Bind in 2021

Valorant has risen to be one of the most played FPS esports titles within a year of its launch.

Riot Games’ Valorant has claimed the top spot in competitive FPS esports due to its easy to pick up and hard to master nature, as well as dedicated support from the developer's end in the growth of the scene.

Valorant was launched with three maps, and three more were added post-launch. Bind, the Middle-Eastern map with the teleporters, is one of the most famous maps in Valorant.

Valorant: Best agents for Bind

Bind is a versatile map, which means any agent can be effective in the map if properly utilized. That being said, some agents have a marginal advantage on the map. Here are the best Valorant agents for Bind.

1) Sage

Role - Sentinel

Pick rate on Bind - 75.2%

Sage is one of the most picked Valorant agents on Bind. With her barrier orb, she can close off several entrances to the sites, or even create cover to plant the spike. She can also slow down opponents at the entrance and get some easy pick. All these are beside Sage’s ability to heal teammates and revive them.

2) Reyna

Role - Duelist

Pick rate on Bind - 66.9%

Reyna is the most picked Valorant duelist on Bind. With her abilities, she can charge in and take control of a site. Reyna could also counter a rush-in and trap opponents at the site. Reyna may not be as versatile as some other agents on the list, but she is really effective in fast and swift attacks.

3) Jett

Role - Duelist

Pick rate on Bind - 58.4%

Bind has multiple vertical vantage points, and Jett is one of the most effective agents to counter that verticality. She can also dash into a site and attack unaware opponents, or quickly fall back in case of a failed attack.

4) Raze

Role - Duelist

Pick rate on Bind - 43.4%

The Brazilian duelist Raze is known for attacking with a massive bang. She can use her surge charges to get ahead and above and attack. She can also use her bot to scout ahead. Raze can be quite effective in all maps, including Bind.

5) Omen

Role - Controller

Pick rate on Bind - 37.7%

The shadow controller Omen can take advantage of opponent locations and flank them from behind. He can also utilize his ability to blind the charging opponents. The mysterious controller Omen is quite effective in Bind.

