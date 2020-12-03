Valorant now has five maps to utilize the best Agents on.

There are Valorant Agents that can truly work in any situation or any map within the game. Then there are those Agents who are best suited for a specific map. All five maps are very unique.

Bind is small with teleporters. Split is filled with lanes to fight. Haven is a massive three site monster. Ascent has loads of corners to hide in. The final and most recent Valorant map, Icebox, is filled with twists and turns that could hold all kinds of surprises.

3 best Valorant agents for each map in the game

Bind

Image via Riot Games

Brimstone works wonders on Bind. It is small enough that his Sky Smokes can be placed around it within many problems concerning distance. The cubbies and rooms used to hold angles can be cleared out with his Incendiary.

His Orbital Strike can also take care of some spots that opposing Valorant players like to hide in.

Raze is another great Valorant Agent for Bind. Her explosives can work in the same manner as Brimstone's Incendiary.

She can send the Boom Bot to scout ahead. She can push back enemies with her Paint Shells. Her Blast Pack can give her the high ground. Then her Showstopper Ultimate can just clean up the rest of the team.

The third Valorant Agent best suited for Bind is Killjoy. There are many elevated places for her Turret to go. Her Alarmbot can be hidden quite well so it can't be shot before going off. There are amazing Nanoswarm placements available.

The size of the map allows her Lockdown Ultimate to cover massive ground.

Split

Image via Riot Games

Viper is the first Valorant Agent that comes to mind when Split is mentioned. Her Toxic Screen can block off vision from some highly populated defensive locations.

The sites are quite small and open compared to other maps. This allows her Viper's Pit to engulf the site. She can even use it to completely block off enemy attempts at a push on defense.

Omen will make the list quite often for the other maps, too. On Split, his Dark Cover smokes are perfect for concealing areas and starting a rotation.

The lanes are a bit compact at points, making his Paranoia flash hit every Valorant player found within. Omen's Shrouded Step is usable quite well, with some high ground to be hide and the ability to move onto sites without being seen.

Reyna is a beast on Split. The tight corners of this Valorant map make her very useful in gunfights. Her Leer flash can set up those big pushes to take a site.

Being able to disappear and escape or grab health with her abilities is huge. Her Ultimate, Empress, also comes into play. When active, she can fire faster and use more powerful versions of her base abilities.

Haven

Image via Riot Games

Cypher can dominate on Haven. His Trap Wire can prevent flanks and give out info when it is tripped or destroyed. His camera can be placed to hold one of the three sites without the team needing to expend other resources.

His Ultimate, Neural Theft, reveals the enemy team for a quick moment. This helps to determine the next move to make.

Breach is also able to rule Haven in Valorant. The long corridors to each site are perfect for him to place his Fault Line. This can clear them out or surprises the opponents enough to finish them.

His flashes can be help enter the three sites. Then his Rolling Thunder can clear entire sites or hold off full team pushes.

Omen is here as one of the best Valorant Agents to use again. The range of his Dark Cover makes it easy to place a smoke for a teammate or to bait his enemies.

From the Shadows makes it easier to traverse the giant map. He can use this to completely escape from A Site to C Site, either to meet up with the team or set up a sneaky plant.

Ascent

Image via Riot Games

Omen is a stellar Valorant Agent pick on Ascent as well. The size of the map rivals Haven even with only two sites. Omen can place his smokes from almost anywhere to help his team.

From the Shadows allows him to teleport to the many covered locations on the map. Teleporting to the room at the back of B Site is a massive play that can clear things out completely.

Cypher works quite well on Ascent too. With the map being a bigger one, placing Trap Wires to block flanks and a camera to see what's happening elsewhere is very important. There are also a ton of places for his Cyber Cage to be set up as a one way.

The third best Valorant Agent for Ascent is Jett. Jett players can control this match in crazy ways. Ones that use an Operator can hold Mid or any direct paths to the sites.

There are many locations that Jett can dash into. Updraft also allows the Duelist to see over some higher walls to land some insane Bladestorm plays.

Icebox

Image via Riot Games

Valorant players are still trying to piece together the best composition for Icebox. One thing is for sure, though, Viper is the way to go, much like on Split.

She can use Toxic Screen to cover many defensive approaches to the sites. Her Poison Cloud can be used as a One Way. There are tons of corners to lob a Snake Bite into. Then Viper's Pit is always a plus with these smaller, open sites.

Phoenix is another solid Agent to load into Icebox with. The many obstructions make it a good place for his flashes to shine. His molly can also clear out corners.

With Run It Back, he is able to lead his team onto a site to get intel and help set up a plant or retake.

Last, but not least, Breach makes another appearance here. He can control sites with ease on Icebox. His flashes make for a good entry tool. His Fault Line or Rolling Thunder can clear entire sites or lanes.

His Aftershock can clear out behind the small boxes that litter the sites, ensuring there isn't an opposing Valorant player in waiting.