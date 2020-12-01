Valorant: Tier list of Controller Agents

There are currently three Controller Agents in Valorant, all with similar yet unique skillsets.

For this article, the Agents will be ranked by utilization. The tiers will not be the typical lettered tiers, but a low, mid, and high-tier list. In Valorant, a Controller Agent is meant to literally control the map.

Their job is to manipulate the battlefield. That can be with smokes, mollies, and even a flash when it comes to one of the Agents. The three Controller Agents in Valorant currently are Omen, Brimstone, and Viper.

Tier list of Controller Agents in Valorant

Low tier - Viper

Image via Riot Games

Viper is an underused Agent in Valorant. Some feel she is more suited to the Sentinel category rather than be labeled as a Controller. Her abilities consist of Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, Snake Bite, and Viper's Pit.

Poison Cloud is a smoke, while Toxic Screen is a similar functioning wall. Both cause Decay to enemies that touch the toxin. Snake Bite is a molly that causes the Vulnerable effect while doing damage.

Lastly, Viper's Pit is her Ultimate that coats a large portion of the map with her poison. It remains intact until she has left it for more than 15 seconds. Inside, enemies are highlighted, and vision is obscured.

While certain situations call for Viper, she is one of the least-used Agents in Valorant. Compared to the other Controllers, setting up her abilities is a lot more difficult. She is just not as effective as she should be.

Mid tier - Brimstone

Image via Riot Games

Brimstone is a fine Valorant Agent overall. He is one of the best for beginners to learn. His abilities make controlling a site and setting up his teammates for success a piece of cake. He utilizes Sky Smoke, Incendiary, Stim Beacon, and Orbital Strike.

Brimstone can have up to three Sky Smokes to block enemies' vision. His Incendiary is a molly that can clear corners and deal damage. The Stim Beacon increases the fire rate of friendlies who enter the area of effect.

His Orbital Strike Ultimate rains down fire onto a chosen location and is excellent for dealing damage or ensuring an area is clear before moving forward. It is perfect to use on the planted Spike if a defuse is happening.

Brimstone is not the best Controller available, but he is an easy learn and can make a great asset for the team. For those wanting to cause some more destruction but keep the Controller role, Brimstone is the way to go.

High tier - Omen

Image via Riot Games

Omen is a must-have on almost any team. While he doesn't have any damage-dealing skills, his ability to truly act as a Controller is unmatched. He can also be used outside of that role to take fights, much like a Duelist.

Dark Cover is the best smoke ability in Valorant. He can place it from a long-range, and it recharges over time. Paranoia is a flash that covers a massive area when sent out. Shrouded Step allows him to teleport from cover to cover to avoid being caught out in the open.

Omen's Ultimate ability is From the Shadows. It allows him to pick any destination on the map and teleport there. He can cancel it to trick the opponent, use it to escape, or even set up a flank.

There is no doubt that Omen is the best Controller Agent in Valorant. Players have shown time and time again how useful he is, whether in matchmaking or high-level competitive action.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be some for another.