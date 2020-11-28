Abilities are what make Valorant more than just a typical first-person shooter.

There are basic abilities, abilities that need purchasing, and Ultimate abilities that are earned. Ultimate abilities in Valorant can turn the tide of battle. They can gather intel, do some serious damage, or provide a means of escape.

Each Valorant Agent has an Ultimate ability to put to use. They all have different mechanics and different effects. There are five Ultimate abilities currently in Valorant that can be considered the best.

Top 5 Valorant Ultimate Abilities

#5 - Orbital Strike

Orbital Strike is the Ultimate ability of Brimstone. Brimstone is a Controller agent in Valorant. His Orbital Strike certainly allows him to control a location of the map.

It rains down on a large area and either traps enemies for a kill or sends them running. This can open up sites and set up pushes like no other ability can.

#4 - Viper's Pit

Viper is hardly used compared to other Valorant agents. Her Ultimate, Viper's Pit, is one of the best there is, however. It can lock down entire lanes.

Viper's Pit sends out a plume of toxins that cover a massive area. It remains for the entire map as long as Viper isn't outside of it for more than 15 seconds.

She can use it to prevent a mid push, to hold the spike after planting it, or completely deter a team from moving to a certain site.

The fact that enemies within are highlighted for the Viper player, using this Ultimate after the spike goes down is a surefire way to win the round.

#3 - Showstopper

Showstopper does massive damage. The best Raze players can gain the Showstopper ability many times throughout a game of Valorant. As a Duelist, Raze's job is to rack up the frags and her rocket launcher certainly helps.

When combined with a Blast Pack, players can literally fly around corners towards an enemy. If more than one are holding an angle, the Showstopper will easily take them out.

It can clear corners, stop site retakes, or simply just take out enemy players as Raze sees fit.

#2 - Neural Theft

Cypher is one of the top Valorant Agents. His skillset revolves around information gathering and site control. His Ultimate ability excels over the majority of them.

Neural Theft needs a defeated enemy in order to work. That is its only setback. Once that is found, Cypher tosses his hat onto the corpse and reveals all remaining enemies.

This is useful at any time in the round. It can decide where the team will initially push or where a flank may be coming from. The Neural Theft ability is the best intel gathering ability in all of Valorant.

#1 - Run It Back

Run It Back belongs to Phoenix. Phoenix is a top tier Valorant Agent and his abilities are the reason. The ability gives Phoenix a second life more or less.

A marker is placed for him to respawn after being defeated or the timer runs out. Before spawning back though, he can do anything that he could before using the ability.

Phoenix can plant the spike, throw it down for a teammate, grab a weapon, and get some kills, all while in the Run It Back state. It is the best Ultimate ability in Valorant and its not even close.