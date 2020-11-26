Valorant has an assortment of Agents to fit nearly any playstyle.

Players can choose a Valorant Agent based on a variety of factors. There are Agents that are best used to slow the pace down and control the map. Several Agents work best for players who want to immediately take a fight.

There are even Agents that fit both of those categories. This is a tier list for those players who just want to be aggressive. Each Valorant agent will be listed in a tier from least useful to most useful when it comes to playing aggressively.

Valorant Agent tier list for aggressive players

D Tier

Cypher

Cypher is one of the best Valorant Agents available. He has proven to be useful on almost any team composition. He is not an aggressively played Agent, however. His abilities involve locking down locations with his Trapwire, Cyber Cage, and Spycam.

His Ultimate Ability, Neural Theft, can certainly be the harbinger of aggressiveness, but it is typically used for information gathering rather than pushes. This Valorant Agent is best used passively, unless aggression is a must.

Sage

Sage is nowhere near as useful of a Valorant Agent as she used to be. Massive nerfs have seen her become almost nonexistent. Her abilities are used in a similar way compared to Cypher's.

She is a healer, needing to stay alive to do so. Her wall Barrier Orb and Slow Orb are meant to stave off combat. The Slow Orb could set up an aggressive push, but only in some circumstances.

C Tier

Brimstone

Brimstone is a Controller Agent in Valorant. He isn't seen as a very aggressive Agent. His abilities include a smoke, a molly, a Stim Beacon, and the Ultimate Orbital Strike.

The molly, or Incendiary, can certainly be used aggressively, but are best used to fight for positioning. Orbital Strike is the same. It should be used to displace the enemy if not get a few kills. Brimstone is not an Agent to push with.

Sova

Sova's Valorant skillset is to gather information. Being aggressive will not allow that information gathering to last. His Owl Drone and Recon Bolt are there to determine if a location is clear or full of opponents.

The Shock Bolt and Hunter's Fury have a similar purpose to Brimstone's Incendiary and Orbital Strike. They can get a kill, but mostly see use as a way to draw the enemy out of a certain location.

B Tier

Skye

Skye is the newest Valorant Agent. Her abilities can easily help the start of a push. That is why she is an Initiator. The thing that holds her back from having some aggressive usefulness is her healing abilities.

Trailblazer and Seekers are two abilities that can hunt down enemies while Skye remains in a safe position. Guiding Light is a flash that can be used in an aggressive way. Regrowth, however, heals the team. Being aggressive with that type of ability available is risky.

A Tier

Omen

Omen is another Valorant Agent in the Controller category. His skills can allow for some seriously aggressive plays, however. His smokes can allow for a cloaked push. His Paranoia may be the best flash in the game.

It covers massive range and can allow Omen and his team to do some serious damage. Then Shrouded Step and From the Shadows are movement abilities. They can be used to teleport to a certain location and surprise the other team.

Viper

Viper is extremely underused, but can set up some highly aggressive rotations. She has the Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen that can block off locations, allowing for a fast push to a site or to take out any separated enemies.

Snake Bite is her molly type ability. It can easily do damage to an opponent holding an angle, or force them to move. Lastly, the Viper's Pit Ultimate can be used very aggressively. Push to the necessary location, put up Viper's Pit, and hold on to that spot the entire round.

Killjoy

Killjoy's offensive capabilities in Valorant are often overlooked. While her Turret and Alarmbot are best for defending sites and flanks, her other abilities can be used very aggressively.

Nanoswarm can open up enemies for massive damage, from the Nanoswarm itself or from Killjoy as they try to escape. Her Lockdown Ultimate can be used to take or retake a site. Place it and push as the enemy team only has a short amount of time to relocate before being detained.

S Tier

Breach

Breach is an Initiator Agent in Valorant, meant to open up pushes to sites and clear positions. His abilities are some of the most aggressive in the game. His Fault Line and Rolling Thunder abilities are used to daze players, allowing Breach and company to push in and deal with them.

Aftershock does insane damage compared to other Valorant abilities and is used to clear corners. The biggest aggression comes from Flashpoint, however. His flashes last a long time, making it quite easy to move in after one connects.

Jett

As a Duelist in Valorant, Jett is meant to be played aggressively. There are some factors keeping her from being among the top tier, however. She can updraft to see over locations that are normally too high. This allows for some crazy Blade Storm plays. The same can be said for Tailwind.

Jett can Tailwind in or out of a battle. The Cloudburst is used for the opposite of aggression, however. She is best used as an Operator player, able to cover locations and tailwind away after quick kills.

S+ Tier

Reyna

Reyna needs to be played aggressively in order to work. This Valorant Agent really only focuses on herself with her abilities. Leer is a solid flash, but can be shot and destroyed. Devour and Dismiss, however, keep Reyna in the fight.

That is why she needs to be played aggressively, so she can get kills and put her abilities to good use. Empress, her Ultimate, grants infinite charges of her abilities and even speeds up her fire rate.

Raze

Raze is a wild Duelist. Her explosive abilities are unlike any others in Valorant. Her Boom Bot can clear the way, allowing her to follow it and pick off any players it may catch off guard. Her Paint Shells are grenades that will clear out a position and can get some decent kills.

Blast Pack allows Raze to fly into locations. Used in tandem with her Showstopper Ultimate, Raze can rush into, fire the rocket, and leave enemies dead and dumbfounded, all in a matter of seconds.

Phoenix

Phoenix is the peak of aggressive Valorant Agents. His Blaze wall can be used for cover to set up a push and deal damage to anyone who touches it. His Curveball blinds enemies to where they will be dead before their sight returns to normal. Hot Hands is a molly type ability that can heal him or decimate trapped opponents.

His Ultimate, Run it Back, may be the best ability in the game. Phoenix can pick up weapons, move the spike, and even get kills while using his Ultimate. He can gather intel and set up a push with teammates following behind. For those who want to play aggressive in Valorant, using Phoenix is the way to go.