Valorant can be a complex game, but some Agents are very helpful for beginners to learn the FPS.

Every Valorant Agent has their big brain uses. Players have found ways to do incredible things. Not every player can or will be able to pull these insane plays off.

Thankfully, Valorant has a vast pool of Agents that will only get larger. There are Agents available for beginners. They are easy to learn the basics of and use their abilities to help the team.

5 best Valorant Agents for beginners

#5 - Cypher

Image via Riot Games

Cypher is one of Valorant's best Agents. The things some players can do with Cypher are unbelievable. While hard to master, his abilities are quite simple to figure out.

Beginner players can use Cypher to sit back and study the game rather than rushing head on and fragging out. Holding down a site with his camera, Trap Wire, and Cyber Cage a wonderful place for a beginner to start in Valorant.

#4 - Sova

Image via Riot Games

Sova is a very useful Valorant Agent, much like Cypher. Beginner players will find that his abilities are as easy as they are important. Beginners should focus on helping the team as much as possible, rather than trying to be the MVP.

His Recon Arrow and Owl Drone can give out great intel. Shock Dart is a wonderful way to do damage from a safe distance. The same goes for his Ultimate, Hunter's Fury.

#3 - Raze

Image via Riot Games

For beginner players wanting to try a Duelist, Raze is a safe bet. She can blow up just about anyone. That makes her a great first Agent to try and get the hang of.

Her Boom Bot helps with clearing lanes, the Paint Shells can do some serious damage, and there are a ton of ways to get creative with Blast Packs. Her Showstopper Ultimate is almost a guaranteed kill every time, too.

#2 - Phoenix

Image via Riot Games

Another Duelist to try is Phoenix. He might be the best bet for beginners wanting to learn every facet of Valorant. His abilities are all very similar to what other Agents can offer, outside of his Ultimate.

He has a flash ability, a screen ability, and a molly. His self-healing is helpful too. Lastly, Run It Back lets players push up and take on some gunfights without the consequence of actually dying.

#1 - Brimstone

Image via Riot Games

Brimstone is the best Valorant Agent for beginner players. He has smokes, a molly, a Stim Beacon to assist teammates, and a devastating Ultimate ability. He is very easy to learn.

For beginner players who have an idea of how the weapon mechanics work in an FPS, Brimstone is perfect to learn how to use abilities, rotate, and overall, help the team toward victory.