Best Harbor lineups on Pearl in Valorant: Cove, Cascade, and High Tide

Valorant's Pearl has managed to divide the community with its design and meta ever since its launch. That said, players have managed to discover intricate strategies to counter the complexities of the underwater city. To top it off, Valorant's latest Agent, Harbor, and his kit seem to suit Pearl's quirky features very well.

Harbor, who was created to pose as a competitor to Viper's strengths, features a high wall of water, a wave of water, a bullet-blocking water-based shield, and a concussive Ultimate. His powers can easily cover large areas at bomb sites, something which Brimstone and Omen's kits specifically lack. Astra can cover a large area too, but only with her Ultimate.

Harbor's compatibility with Pearl's open spaces and choke points need no mention. Although his High Tide features a steeper learning curve, his Cove and Cascade are easy enough to deploy.

His Ultimate, Reckoning, can easily clear sites and hint at enemy locations with geyser strikes. This article will describe some of the best lineups one can use with Harbor's kit for Valorant's Pearl.

Here are the best Harbor lineups in Valorant's Pearl

Harbor's utilities let him prosper in aggressive situations, be it on attack or defense. Choosing to stay behind your teammates may not be the best way to utilize the Agent's potential.

With High Tide lasting for 12 seconds and Cascade acting as a moving cover, players need to push sites and secure positions as soon as possible on the attack. Harbor is very team-dependent while attacking.

A-Site on Attack

The best Harbor 'High Tide' wall on Pearl's A-Site is a simple, straight wall covering the openings of A Link and A Flowers towards the site. You can pair it up with a Cove lineup that blocks enemies from peeking through A Secret and from behind the center box. To deploy the wall, stand here:

(Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the wall as mentioned above and as shown below.

(Image via Riot Games)

You can also bend it to cover off A Secret. You won't need a Cove lineup to accompany this, but you may lose too much control at the back of the site. Beware of enemies hiding behind the wall.

(Image via Riot Games)

Use a Cove lineup that blocks the angle behind the box and anyone looking to shoot you from A Secret, in conjunction with the first-wall lineup. Stand in the corner of the cubby in A Main and aim with the right-corner of your left HUD at this juncture as shown:

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Do a jump-throw and the Cove will land as shown.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

While attacking A site, you can simply deploy your Cascade straight towards A Flowers or towards A Secret to clear angles.

B-Site on Attack

One of the best Harbor walls on the B-site covers the Heaven and Hell spots. You can deploy it easily from B Club.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant

The wall may not be effective enough to block a push. So, use a Cove lineup that covers the entrance of B Link towards B Site. Stand in this position as shown:

(Image via Riot Games)

Aim for the first green light bulb:

(Image via Riot Games)

Jump-throw and the orb will land in this position, denying anyone the chance to push through easily.

(Image via Riot Games)

You can also place your orb on B Heaven and divide the site with High Tide. For the B Heaven Cove lineup, stand in this corner:

(Image via Riot Games)

Align the space between the seperator and the wave icon, as shown:

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Do a simple throw and the cove will land on B Heaven.

(Image via Riot Games)

Mid Control (For attack and defense)

This is a set of Cove lineups that one can use to help teammates as well as play independently. To block A Art from B Shops as an attacker, align yourself with the wall at this point:

(Image via Riot Games)

Align the Cascade icon with the lamp:

(Image via Riot Games)

Do a simple throw and the orb will land at the entrance of A Art and block anyone looking to peek at your teammates from that position.

For a one-way smoke on Mid Doors as a defender, stand in this corner and at the junction of the wire and the faint line. Move your aim slightly to the right.

(Image via Riot Games)

Now, make a simple throw and the Cove will form a delicate one-way as shown:

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

A-Site on defense

When playing defense, Harbor's kit is stronger on retakes than blocking a push. Nevertheless, one can use his Cove at a chokepoint to delay a push or send across a Cascade at A Main to push and grab some kills.

(Image via Riot Games)

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

One can also use a basic wall to cover A Main and A Art.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

A better way to use Harbor's High Tide is with retake walls, like the following wall:

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

B-Site on defense

Similar to A-Site, one can also block B Main with the wall, but these may not be the most effective ways to use Harbor's High Tide on defense.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

You can use your Cascade towards B Ramp to delay their plans and grab a kill or two.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

(Image via Riot Games)

Lastly, here's a retake High Tide wall for B-Site. Couple this up with Cove and Cascade to make things easier.

(Image via Riot Games)

Harbor's utilities stand out in the presence of creativity. So make sure to unleash your ideas while creating walls and using his smoke in Valorant. You can use lineups, but make sure to bend the walls according to the situation.

Poll : 0 votes