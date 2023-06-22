5 best Valorant crosshair settings for Duelists (2023)

One of the first things you must focus on while learning to play a new first-person shooter like Valorant is your crosshair. Located at the center of the screen, your crosshair makes it easier for you to aim. It takes a while to get used to a new crosshair, so it is advised to stick to a single one instead of changing it up. Once you find the “one,” you will find yourself improving in no time.

As a Duelist player in Valorant, it is extremely important to find your favorite crosshair. It should not be too big, which makes it difficult to look where you are aiming. It should also not be too small, as this will make it impossible for you to notice your surroundings.

Listed below are five of the most popular, if not the best, crosshairs in the Valorant community for all the Duelist mains out there.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best crosshairs for Duelists in Valorant (2023)?

1) The Dot crosshair

The infamous "dot" crosshair from CS:GO has proven to be even better in Valorant. Having said that, it is high risk, high reward, so use it at your own risk.

If you believe in your ability to out-aim opponents and dominate with precise gunplay, then this crosshair is for you.

It is, however, very difficult to spray your weapon while using this crosshair, so you should memorize all the spray patterns if you wish to use this crosshair. You can change the outline and color of your crosshair according to your preference.

0;s;1;P;c;1;u;FFFF00FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0 (Green Square Dot crosshair)

0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;6;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;6;s;0.949;o;1 (KC Scream's crosshair)

0;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;0l;0;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;4;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0 (Red Circle Dot crosshair)

2) The Plus crosshair

The Plus crosshair is for players with a primary focus on aim duels. You can use it to get clean headshots in a match. You can change the outline and color of the crosshair according to your preference.

Few of the world's top players, like Yay, Cryocells, and Asuna, are known to use a variation of the Plus crosshair.

0;P;c;8;b;1;t;1;o;0.5;z;2;a;1;0t;2;0l;4;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0s;1;0e;1;1t;0;1l;2;1v;2;1o;6;1a;0.3;1s;1;1e;1;u;00FFFF;d;0;h;0;0g;0;1g;0;0f;0;1f;1;0m;0;1m;1;0b;1;1b;0;m;1 (Blue Plus crosshair)

3) Fnatic Derke’s crosshair

The Duelist player for current world champions Fnatic is Derke. Although this does not imply that his crosshair is the best, it is safe to assume that it will not let you down.

Derke is arguably the best Duelist in the professional scene right now. This is a classic static crosshair, simple but very effective.

0;P;c;8;b;1;t;1;o;1;z;2;a;1;0t;2;0l;6;0v;6;0o;3;0a;0.8;0s;1;0e;1;1t;2;1l;2;1v;2;1o;10;1a;0.35;1s;1;1e;1;u;FFFFFF;d;1;h;1;0g;0;1g;0;0f;0;1f;1;0m;0;1m;1;0b;0;1b;0;m;0 (Fnatic Derke’s crosshair)

4) PRX Jinggg’s crosshair

The wonder kid from Singapore, Jinggg, is well-known in the Valorant community. His aggressive Raze plays are super popular among fans and extremely fun to watch.

Jinggg has also been playing at the highest level for Paper Rex and is the primary Duelist for them. Try out his crosshair in a few games and see if it works out for you.

0;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;h;0;0l;4;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;t;000000FF;s;0;o;1 (PRX Jinggg’s crosshair)

5) EG demon1’s crosshair

Evil Geniuses, or EG, have been performing well in the ongoing VCT Masters Tokyo with the introduction of demon1 to their team. His recent performances might even influence you to try his crosshair.

demon1 is known for his flashy Jett plays and is very confident in his ability to out-aim opponents. So, if you are a Jett main, this crosshair just might be for you.

0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 (EG demon1’s crosshair)

How to import a crosshair code

Here's how you can import a crosshair code:

Go to your Valorant settings.

Select the Crosshair tab.

Click on the import profile code button.

Copy a code of your choice from the above list.

Paste it onto the text area.

Click on the import button.

Despite having multiple options that have been proven to be useful, it is always advisable to make yourself a crosshair that you are comfortable with and stick to it.

