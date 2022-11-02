In Valorant's meta, choosing your Agent can be a bit confusing. Sentinels are known for their defensive abilities and have some of the most potent utilities in competitive gameplay. They can be a considerable nuisance to play against, as Sentinels are responsible for holding down sites in Valorant.

Sentinels are differentiated based on their utilities, which significantly impacts the game's outcome, helping the players get the most out of the character. Perks for using Sentinels include less aim-intensive gameplay, easy lurking around the map, and gathering information for the team.

Sentinels play a key role on every Valorant map

1) Sage

Sage is one of the simplest characters in Valorant to master. She has easy-to-understand abilities, can slow down enemies, heal teammates, and erect walls to control gameplay. Her ultimate power is to bring dead allies back to life.

Pairing Sage with other Sentinels can do wonders for your team. While defending and attacking, Sage's healing and resurrection utilities are some of the best and the only ones in the Valorant’s multiverse.

Best maps to use Sage - Bind, Breeze, Icebox, and Split.

Worst maps to use Sage - Haven (Controllers will do an excellent job on these maps).

2) Cypher

Cypher ambushes his enemies, locks down bomb sites, and protects the spike better than any other Agent. Cypher does excellently when you are on the defender’s side. Cypher is skilled enough to hold down sites alone if he proceeds with a safer approach.

His tripwires reveal enemy locations, the cyber cage blocks enemies' vision, and the spy cameras help him get the exact locations of enemies within range. His ultimate is Neural Theft which uses an opponent’s corpse to reveal the locations of the remaining enemy players.

Best maps to use Cypher - Breeze, Fracture, and Split.

Worst maps to use Cypher - Bind and Icebox (Controllers will do an excellent job on these maps).

3) Killjoy

Killjoy was one of the first characters to be added to the game, and she was designed to hold down space with her abilities. Her signature is a Turret that detects targets in front of it in a 180-degree cone. Other abilities of Killjoy include Alarm Bot, Nano Swarm, and her ultimate Lockdown.

Killjoy can cover a lot of ground, which gives her teammates more space to work with and freely move around the map.

Best map for Killjoy - Ascent, Fracture, and Split.

Worst map for Killjoy - Bind and Breeze (Controllers will do a good job on these maps).

4) Chamber

Since Valorant released Chamber, he has been overwhelmingly the best Sentinel. His utilities include The Trademark, a camera that scans for enemies. Unlike Killjoy and her abilities, Chamber’s Trademark doesn’t have range limitations.

His other utilities include - Headhunter (a weapon explicitly made for him, which is far better than the game’s Sheriff) and Rendezvous (place two teleporting anchors around the map.) His ultimate ability is ‘Tour de force’ pulls out Chamber’s custom sniper rifle with five bullets. It has greater abilities than the Valorant's Operator and Marshal combined.

Chamber remains the most picked Sentinel in competitive esports, and he has proven to be extremely useful. Many top-ranked players, including Derke from Fnatic and Cryocells from XSET, have Chamber as their main.

Best maps to use Chamber - Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Fracture, Icebox, and Split.

Worst maps to use Chamber - None.

Sentinels can be an excellent pick for strategic gameplay, but everything comes for a price. The cons of using Sentinels are less freedom of movement, and they can easily get spotted. This may cause panic and chaos for a player. But Sentinels are extremely useful and provide a ton of information. Hence, they can be great picks in Valorant's meta.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

