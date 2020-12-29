Best Valorant ultimates for clutching rounds

In Valorant, ultimate abilities are often the deciding factors in post-plant situations.

When attacking, a team has to execute a strategy to get on a site and defend the bomb. Once the spike is planted, attackers must fend off enemies for 45 seconds.

Although each agent in Valorant has an ultimate ability that can change the trajectory of a round, only a few can stop a bomb defuse attempt. Including at least one of these agents in a team’s composition can dramatically alter any match’s result.

Best post-plant ultimate abilities in Valorant

#3 - Breach’s Rolling Thunder

Breach’s ultimate can frustrate opponents in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Breach’s ultimate, “Rolling Thunder,” doesn’t deal any damage, but it effectively stuns and knocks enemies into the air. It costs seven ultimate points.

If a defender is defusing the bomb, Rolling Thunder will knock them off of it. When played correctly, this ultimate is unavoidable. If a player takes drastic measures to avoid it, they will no longer be near the bomb. In fact, Breach is the only character with an ultimate that can force a player off the bomb.

After Breach initiates his ultimate, he and his teammates are free to capitalize while their enemies are stunned. Additionally, this agent can pair his Aftershock with his ultimate to stall a bomb defuse. There is no end to this guy’s utility.

His kit is undeniably great during post-plant scenarios. When the ultimate is available, Breach is unstoppable.

#2 - Brimstone’s Orbital Strike

Brimstone’s ultimate can stall for 12.3 seconds in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

When Brimstone chooses to open up the sky with his Orbital Strike, enemies better prepare for Hellfire. Anyone in the radius of his ultimate will take 120 damage per second. Orbital Strike costs seven ultimate points.

Brimstone can play off-site with his ultimate, making him even more challenging to deal with. Since enemies know if his ultimate is available or not, they’re forced to make a decision. They may fake defuse the bomb to force out Brimstone’s ultimate or waste time searching for his off-site. Either way, the time remaining is dwindling, along with any hope of defusing the bomb.

Brimstone’s Incendiary is the perfect tool to complement his ultimate. A well-timed, well-placed Molotov will stall for an additional 8.3 seconds. If he uses his Molotov in conjunction with his ultimate, it’s time to call the round quits and save any remaining guns.

Brimstone’s kit was made for clutching rounds. He can stall for 12.3 seconds without even shooting his gun.

#1 - Sova’s Hunter’s Fury

Sova’s ultimate can kill with two shots in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Hunter’s Fury, Sova’s ultimate, fires three shots that can do 80 damage each to enemies. Two connecting shots from this ability will kill. Hunter’s Fury costs seven ultimate points.

Although Hunter’s Fury doesn’t take enemies off of the bomb, it directly deals damage. Some enemies allow Sova to kill them during bomb defuses so that they can get the bomb to halfway-defused for their teammates. In a one-versus-one scenario, though, Sova’s ultimate will prevail if a player chooses to stay on the bomb.

The best thing about Sova’s ultimate is that he can fire it from afar and through walls. A good Sova can assists his teammates with his Recon and Shock Darts from a distance while waiting to pop his ultimate. A late site retake is almost impossible against Sova’s Hunter’s Fury.

Some well placed Shock Darts paired with Hunter’s Fury makes for the perfect stalling tool.

There’s no wonder these Valorant ultimates all cost 7 points. These abilities are often the reason a team wins a round. Combining them with a teammate’s abilities can create unwinnable scenarios for opponents. Not to mention that enemies may waste utility just to avoid these ultimates.

Valorant players have to choose wisely when thinking about investing in one of these agent’s ultimates mid-round. It might be best to save it till later.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.