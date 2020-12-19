Top 5 lurk Agents in Valorant

When done correctly, lurking in Valorant can be a great way to disrupt opponents, acquire information, and obtain game-changing kills.

As a lurker, an Agent can be anywhere on the map, while teammates are in an entirely different area. Some Agents in Valorant have abilities that allow them to be more effective than others while lurking. Other Agents need to be near their team when it's time to execute, rendering them unavailable to lurk.

Some lurkers are great at getting first bloods on the opposite side of the map, while other lurkers flourish at acquiring information for their teams. There are countless ways a lurk can change the outcome of any given match in Valorant.

Players that don't check their corners will have a hard time dealing with an opposing lurker.

Five great Agents for Lurking in Valorant

#5 - Raze

Raze is great at lurking in Valorant as she draws out lots of enemy utility. Not only can she destroy sentinel equipment, but she can also clear corners and obtain information.

Her abilities allow her to take fights head-on, especially on maps like Split and Bind. When Raze is near a certain bombsite, enemies expect her team to execute that bombsite. Her kit is the perfect distraction for attacking the other bombsites in Valorant.

Fight a duelist alone isn’t a good idea, so playing Raze will undoubtedly spread the defense more evenly across the map.

#4 - Jett

Jett’s ability to use the Operator in such an effective manner allows her to excel in lurking. She can also quickly peak at the beginning of a round. Regardless of whether she gets a kill, she can use her Tailwind to get to safety. It is perfect for denying trades and seeing where enemies are playing.

Her ability to play off-angles allows her to catch enemies off guard while they rotate. Most characters in Valorant cannot access the areas that Jett can, making her a stronger lurker than most.

If Jett is using the Operator, she is guaranteed to force out enemy utility. With less utility available, enemies will struggle as Jett’s team pushes a bombsite. This Agent is the perfect counter to a sentinel because of her mobility. If a sentinel is holding a bombsite solo, a Jett lurk may be the ideal way to take them out.

#3 - Reyna

Reyna is perhaps the scariest Agent to face in a one-versus-one duel in Valorant.

Her character thrives in taking fights alone because of her abilities. Reyna can flash any given area to enter a site by herself. Also, with a kill, she can either heal up to 100 health/shield or become invulnerable.

Reyna’s trade denial is the primary reason that she is such a great lurker in Valorant. Losing a teammate to Reyna will be hard to trade. As teams are forced to double-up when facing Reyna, a hole in the defense is created. She creates many five-versus-four opportunities for her team while forcing enemies to be spread more across the map.

