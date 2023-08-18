Bilibili Gaming vs EDward Gaming - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles is certainly living up to the hype. The biggest tournament of the year has already produced intense gameplay, major upsets, and underdog stories with many more to come in the following days. This year, Champions 2023 is bigger and better and has a prize pool of $2,250,000. It is currently in the Playoff stages and is very close to crowning the best team of the year.

One of the upcoming matches in the Lower Bracket is between Bilibili Gaming and EDward Gaming. China's top two seeds in the tournament have made it to the Playoffs in their own right, and will now have to face each other in an elimination match. It is time for both lineups to prove that they can hold their nerves on the big stage.

Bilibili Gaming vs EDward Gaming: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Valorant Champions 2023 is Bilibili Gaming's first international event, and fans had written them off even before the tournament began.

However, it came as a surprise when they defeated NRG Esports, one of the favorites to win the title, in their opening match at Champions 2023. Their underdog story started from there, and they have made it all the way to the Playoffs Stage. It is only safe to assume that they will be looking to continue their dream run.

Meanwhile, EDward Gaming had a lot of pressure on them coming into Champions 2023. Their fantastic performance at Masters Tokyo 2023 with the extremely gifted young roster caught a lot of attention, and they are expected to reach the final stages of the tournament. Having said that, they are yet to show their full potential at Valorant Champions 2023.

Keeping in mind the recent performances and the hype surrounding both the lineups, EDward Gaming are the favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

The teams have met a total of four times this year, twice in the China qualifiers and once in both the FGC Invitational Acts. EDward Gaming came out on top all four times.

Now, they will meet each other in the Lower Bracket elimination match for the first time at Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles.

Recent results

Bilibili Gaming lost to DRX in their opening Playoffs match at Champions 2023 with a score of 0-2.

Similarly, EDward Gaming were beaten by Evil Geniuses in their first Upper Bracket match at Valorant Champions 2023 with a score of 1-2.

Expected rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Zhong " Biank " Jian Fei

" Jian Fei Wang " whzy " Haozhe

" Haozhe Li " rin " Lewei

" Lewei Liu " Knight " Yuxiang

" Yuxiang Lei " yosemite " Wang

" Wang Yu " LostMe " Jun (Substitute)

" Jun (Substitute) Wang " JeXeN " Linxiao (Coach)

" Linxiao (Coach) Gu "paris" Chao (Coach)

EDward Gaming

Guo " Haodong " Haodong

" Haodong Wan " CHICHOO " Shunzhi

" Shunzhi Wang " nobody " Senxu

" Senxu Zheng " ZmjjKK " Yongkang

" Yongkang Zhang " Smoggy " Zhao

" Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Coach)

Livestream details

The second Lower Bracket elimination match of the day between Bilibili Gaming and EDward Gaming will be streamed live on Valorant’s official YouTube and Twitch handles. You can also check out some popular streamers hosting watchparties on their respective channels.

The match will be played on August 18, 2023, at 3 pm PDT/12 am CEST (next day)/3:30 am IST (next day). You can also link your Riot Games account to Twitch for some cool and exclusive in-game item drops.

