BONECOLD Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has seen a lot of changes in 2023, mainly in its esports scene. VCT 2023 features two separate events - the international leagues for franchised teams which will act as a direct way to qualify for the Masters and Champions events, and the Ascension tournaments for the non-franchised teams to get into franchising.

VCT 2023 began with one of its biggest events yet, the 2023 VCT LOCK//IN, which saw all thirty franchised teams and two invited Chinese teams competing against each other. This single-elimination tournament concluded with EMEA's Fnatic proving victorious.

So far, this year has given a lot of incredible moments and rise to new star players. There are multiple players to keep a lookout for during these events. One of them is BONECOLD.

Valorant settings utilized by Team Vitality's BONECOLD

Santeri "BONECOLD" Sassi is an esports player from Finland who represents the French organization - Team Vitality. He plays several roles for his team ranging from Initiators Breach, Sova, and Fade to Controller Brimstone and even the Sentinel Sage, making him a very versatile player in Valorant.

BONECOLD'S Valorant journey took off in 2021 as he joined the EMEA team, Acend. The squad competed amongst the top teams in the EMEA region and qualified for multiple international events. One of their biggest achievements during BONECOLD's time on the team was winning Valorant's first-ever world championship in 2021.

Later, BONECOLD parted ways with Acend and joined Team Vitality as their IGL (In-game Leader). So far, he has led Vitality to some regional success and had a decent showing at LOCK//IN.

Checking BONECOLD'S settings could help beginner Valorant players get better at the game and also help in clearing the basic fundamentals. This article covers his in-game settings and equipment for 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 5

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Black

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Senheiser GAME ZERO

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

BONECOLD and his team will open Week 2 of the VCT EMEA League by facing off against FUT Esports. Team Vitality's performances so far have been incredible in the league and they have a great chance of qualifying for the Masters Tokyo.

