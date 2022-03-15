Bonkers vs Persija Esports: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-B prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Bonkers is ready to take on Persija Esports in the second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers tomorrow.
Bonkers and Persija Esports are bunched in Group-B of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers alongside Paper Rex and Fancy United Esports. However, the two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to kickstart their campaign.
Bonkers and Persija Esports: Who will win their first game in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers?
Bonkers qualified for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers after becoming the champions of the Valorant Oceania Tour Stage-1 last month. In contrast, Persija Esports was the runner-up of the Indonesia Challengers and qualified for the tournament.
Prediction:
Judging by their firepower, Persija Esports are the favorites to win the series tomorrow against their Oceanian opposition. The team loves to try out different Agent compositions as per their strengths for different maps. Hence, they become unpredictable for their opponents at times, which eventually helps them win series.
This is the first time that fans will see an Oceanian team in action on the international stage. The unpredictability of the Oceanian side can also help them pull off an upset in tomorrow's tie.
Head-to-head:
Bonkers and Persija Esports are yet to face each other in any official tournaments. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead in their head-to-head record after tomorrow's game.
Recent Results:
Bonkers has had better results recently, winning all of their last five games. Persija Esports has lost just once in their last five games.
Potential Lineup:
Bonkers
- Noah "Nozz" McClafferty
- Justin "skrawl" Lanzon
- Riley "rDeeW" Wilkinson
- Jackson "Minimise" White
- kalth
Persija Esports
- Nanda "Asteriskk" Rizana
- Fikri Zaki "Famouz" Hamdani
- Kevin "Eeyore" Gunawan
- Vicky "Flynch" Rudyanto
- Baskoro Dwi "roseaufy" Putra
When & where to watch?
Fans can enjoy the match between Bonkers and Persija Esports in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 16 from 12.00 pm IST.
