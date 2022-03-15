Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage matches are set to commence tomorrow, and 16 top teams from the region will compete for the final eight slots in the Playoffs.

All the teams have been divided into four different groups, and the top two teams from each group will make their way to the Playoffs. Riot has revealed the schedule and format of the Group-Stage matches, which are listed below.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage details:

A total of twelve teams qualified for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage directly. Eight bottom-seeded teams from different qualifiers started their journey with Play-Ins and competed for the final four slots of the Group-Stage to make it a 16-team event.

Teams and format

All sixteen qualified teams for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers have been divided into four groups. The teams will be playing against others in the same group in a double-elimination format.

The top two teams from each group will make their way through to the Playoffs and will then compete for the final two slots in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters in Reykjavik next month.

Here are the teams who will be competing in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage:

Group-A:

Boom Esports

Made In Thailand

Cerberus Esports

No Namers

Group-B:

Paper Rex

Bonkers

Persija Esports

Fancy United Esports

Group-C:

XERXIA Esports

Naos Esports

Bleed Esports

ONIC G

Group-D:

South Built Esports

Velocity Gaming

Oblivion Force

Full Sense

VALORANT Champions Tour SEA @valesports_sea_



Here is the Group Stage Bracket: From March 16 - 21, Sixteen teams will battle it out in the #VCTAPAC Challengers Stage 1 - Group Stage to get a spot in the Knockout Stage!Here is the Group Stage Bracket: From March 16 - 21, Sixteen teams will battle it out in the #VCTAPAC Challengers Stage 1 - Group Stage to get a spot in the Knockout Stage!Here is the Group Stage Bracket: https://t.co/hCCbBkn2EP

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage:

Group-A Fixture:

March 16, 2022

Made In Thailand vs. Cerberus Esports - Group A Opening Match - 9 am IST

March 17, 2022

Boom Esports vs. No Namers - Group A Opening Match - 9 am IST

March 18, 2022

TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 9 am IST

March 19, 2022

TBD - Group A Winners Match - 9 am IST

March 20, 2022

TBD - Group A Decider - 9 am IST

Group-B Fixture:

March 16, 2022

Bonkers vs. Persija Esports - Group B Opening Match - 12 pm IST

March 17, 2022

Paper Rex vs. Fancy United Esports - Group B Opening Match - 12 pm IST

March 18, 2022

TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 12 pm IST

March 19, 2022

TBD - Group B Winners Match - 12 pm IST

March 20, 2022

TBD - Group B Decider - 12 pm IST

Group-C Fixture:

March 16, 2022

Naos Esports vs. Bleed Esports - Group C Opening Match - 3 pm IST

March 17, 2022

Xerxia Esports vs. ONIC G - Group C Opening Match - 3 pm IST

March 18, 2022

TBD - Group C Elimination Match - 3 pm IST

March 19, 2022

TBD - Group C Winners Match - 3 pm IST

March 20, 2022

TBD - Group C Decider - 3 pm IST

Group-D Fixture:

March 16, 2022

Velocity Gaming vs. Oblivion Force - Group D Opening Match - 6 pm IST

March 17, 2022

South Built Esports vs. Full Sense - Group D Opening Match - 6 pm IST

March 18, 2022

TBD - Group D Elimination Match - 6 pm IST

March 19, 2022

TBD - Group D Winners Match - 6 pm IST

March 20, 2022

TBD - Group D Decider - 6 pm IST

All the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Danyal Arabi