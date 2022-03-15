×
Create
Notifications

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage schedule (Image via Sportskeeda)
VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage schedule (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Feature

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage matches are set to commence tomorrow, and 16 top teams from the region will compete for the final eight slots in the Playoffs.

All the teams have been divided into four different groups, and the top two teams from each group will make their way to the Playoffs. Riot has revealed the schedule and format of the Group-Stage matches, which are listed below.

After 4 days of Play-ins, here are your teams that are in the #VCTAPAC Challengers Stage 1 - Group Stage! https://t.co/6J2IZ10ZXT

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage details:

A total of twelve teams qualified for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage directly. Eight bottom-seeded teams from different qualifiers started their journey with Play-Ins and competed for the final four slots of the Group-Stage to make it a 16-team event.

Teams and format

All sixteen qualified teams for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers have been divided into four groups. The teams will be playing against others in the same group in a double-elimination format.

The top two teams from each group will make their way through to the Playoffs and will then compete for the final two slots in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters in Reykjavik next month.

Here are the teams who will be competing in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage:

Group-A:

  • Boom Esports
  • Made In Thailand
  • Cerberus Esports
  • No Namers

Group-B:

  • Paper Rex
  • Bonkers
  • Persija Esports
  • Fancy United Esports

Group-C:

  • XERXIA Esports
  • Naos Esports
  • Bleed Esports
  • ONIC G

Group-D:

  • South Built Esports
  • Velocity Gaming
  • Oblivion Force
  • Full Sense
From March 16 - 21, Sixteen teams will battle it out in the #VCTAPAC Challengers Stage 1 - Group Stage to get a spot in the Knockout Stage!Here is the Group Stage Bracket: https://t.co/hCCbBkn2EP

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage:

Group-A Fixture:

March 16, 2022

  • Made In Thailand vs. Cerberus Esports - Group A Opening Match - 9 am IST

March 17, 2022

  • Boom Esports vs. No Namers - Group A Opening Match - 9 am IST

March 18, 2022

  • TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 9 am IST

March 19, 2022

  • TBD - Group A Winners Match - 9 am IST

March 20, 2022

  • TBD - Group A Decider - 9 am IST

Group-B Fixture:

March 16, 2022

  • Bonkers vs. Persija Esports - Group B Opening Match - 12 pm IST

March 17, 2022

  • Paper Rex vs. Fancy United Esports - Group B Opening Match - 12 pm IST

March 18, 2022

  • TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 12 pm IST

March 19, 2022

  • TBD - Group B Winners Match - 12 pm IST

March 20, 2022

  • TBD - Group B Decider - 12 pm IST
On March 16, Group Stage will start off @ 11:30 AM GMT+8Match 1: @MiTHeSports vs @cerberus_ces Match 2: @BONKERSOCE vs Persija EsportsMatch 3: @NaosEsports vs @ggBleed Match 4: @officialvlt vs Oblivion Force#VCTAPAC #VCT https://t.co/XwjjV8XcIN

Group-C Fixture:

March 16, 2022

  • Naos Esports vs. Bleed Esports - Group C Opening Match - 3 pm IST

March 17, 2022

  • Xerxia Esports vs. ONIC G - Group C Opening Match - 3 pm IST

March 18, 2022

  • TBD - Group C Elimination Match - 3 pm IST

March 19, 2022

  • TBD - Group C Winners Match - 3 pm IST

March 20, 2022

  • TBD - Group C Decider - 3 pm IST

Group-D Fixture:

March 16, 2022

  • Velocity Gaming vs. Oblivion Force - Group D Opening Match - 6 pm IST

March 17, 2022

  • South Built Esports vs. Full Sense - Group D Opening Match - 6 pm IST

March 18, 2022

  • TBD - Group D Elimination Match - 6 pm IST

March 19, 2022

  • TBD - Group D Winners Match - 6 pm IST

March 20, 2022

  • TBD - Group D Decider - 6 pm IST
Also Read Article Continues below

All the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी