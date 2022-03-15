Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage matches are set to commence tomorrow, and 16 top teams from the region will compete for the final eight slots in the Playoffs.
All the teams have been divided into four different groups, and the top two teams from each group will make their way to the Playoffs. Riot has revealed the schedule and format of the Group-Stage matches, which are listed below.
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage details:
A total of twelve teams qualified for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage directly. Eight bottom-seeded teams from different qualifiers started their journey with Play-Ins and competed for the final four slots of the Group-Stage to make it a 16-team event.
Teams and format
All sixteen qualified teams for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers have been divided into four groups. The teams will be playing against others in the same group in a double-elimination format.
The top two teams from each group will make their way through to the Playoffs and will then compete for the final two slots in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters in Reykjavik next month.
Here are the teams who will be competing in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage:
Group-A:
- Boom Esports
- Made In Thailand
- Cerberus Esports
- No Namers
Group-B:
- Paper Rex
- Bonkers
- Persija Esports
- Fancy United Esports
Group-C:
- XERXIA Esports
- Naos Esports
- Bleed Esports
- ONIC G
Group-D:
- South Built Esports
- Velocity Gaming
- Oblivion Force
- Full Sense
Schedule
Here is the complete schedule for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage:
Group-A Fixture:
March 16, 2022
- Made In Thailand vs. Cerberus Esports - Group A Opening Match - 9 am IST
March 17, 2022
- Boom Esports vs. No Namers - Group A Opening Match - 9 am IST
March 18, 2022
- TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 9 am IST
March 19, 2022
- TBD - Group A Winners Match - 9 am IST
March 20, 2022
- TBD - Group A Decider - 9 am IST
Group-B Fixture:
March 16, 2022
- Bonkers vs. Persija Esports - Group B Opening Match - 12 pm IST
March 17, 2022
- Paper Rex vs. Fancy United Esports - Group B Opening Match - 12 pm IST
March 18, 2022
- TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 12 pm IST
March 19, 2022
- TBD - Group B Winners Match - 12 pm IST
March 20, 2022
- TBD - Group B Decider - 12 pm IST
Group-C Fixture:
March 16, 2022
- Naos Esports vs. Bleed Esports - Group C Opening Match - 3 pm IST
March 17, 2022
- Xerxia Esports vs. ONIC G - Group C Opening Match - 3 pm IST
March 18, 2022
- TBD - Group C Elimination Match - 3 pm IST
March 19, 2022
- TBD - Group C Winners Match - 3 pm IST
March 20, 2022
- TBD - Group C Decider - 3 pm IST
Group-D Fixture:
March 16, 2022
- Velocity Gaming vs. Oblivion Force - Group D Opening Match - 6 pm IST
March 17, 2022
- South Built Esports vs. Full Sense - Group D Opening Match - 6 pm IST
March 18, 2022
- TBD - Group D Elimination Match - 6 pm IST
March 19, 2022
- TBD - Group D Winners Match - 6 pm IST
March 20, 2022
- TBD - Group D Decider - 6 pm IST
All the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.