"Velocity was formed with the dream of representing India": VLT Sentinel on their triumph at Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022

Velocity Gaming was crowned the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 after defeating Global Esports in Grand Finals.

VCC 2022 witnessed the best teams from India and other South Asia compete over a month to decide the two participants for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 APAC Challengers.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

The Trail by Fire is complete, The Champions of South Asia are here,



Both Finalists will advance to the Asia Pacific (APAC) Challengers



#Champions #VCC #nodwingaming A new Conqueror for South Asia!The Trail by Fire is complete, The Champions of South Asia are here, @officialvlt are your #VCC 2022 Champions!Both Finalists will advance to the Asia Pacific (APAC) Challengers A new Conqueror for South Asia! 👑The Trail by Fire is complete, The Champions of South Asia are here, @officialvlt are your #VCC2022 Champions! 🏆🔥 Both Finalists will advance to the Asia Pacific (APAC) Challengers#Champions #VCC #nodwingaming https://t.co/vbmFYVEgOx

After a semi-final exit in the first Indian Qualifiers, Velocity Gaming (VLT) fought to the Grand Final without a single loss. Upon facing rivals Global Esports at their last hurdle, VLT toppled the reigning champions and established themselves as the best Valorant team in South Asia.

Velocity Gaming owner Sentinel shares his thoughts on their Valorant Conquerors Championship victory

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Manoj "SENTINEL" Kasyap, the co-owner of Velocity Gaming, commented on the team's monumental victory at the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022. He said,

"Velocity was formed with the dream of representing India. We were very close to achieving that last time but didn't make it. We have not lost hope and this time we delivered when it mattered the most with a flawless run in the championship."

Formed in 2019, Velocity Gaming is an esports organization that invested in Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG and CS: GO. After acquiring Team Vertigo in July 2020, VLT entered the realm of Valorant, where they have found remarkable success.

VLT were one step away from winning the Valorant Conquerors Championship in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2021. However, they faltered in a 5-map thriller against Global Esports to lose the title by a close margin.

Velocity Gaming returned for VCC 2022 with a robust squad and the hopes of an entire nation on their shoulders. Upon facing their rivals yet again in the Grand Finals, VLT were strong in their efforts and emerged with a victory. When asked about the spectacular feat of claiming the title, VLT Sentinel further added,

"We are very happy with this victory. Thanks to Riot for listening to us and allocating slots for all the events, thanks to NODWIN Gaming for all the support during the event, and last but not least, thanks to all the fans who have not lost hope and support us throughout this journey."

Currently, Velocity Gaming fields a 7-man roster comprising of Sagnik "hellff" Roy, Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant, Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma, Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das, Vibhor "Vibhor" Vaid, Agneya "Marzil" Koushik and Mohit "mw1" Wakle, with Adarsh "EupHorIa" Singh Sikarwar as the manager.

VCC 2022 promised slots for South Asian teams at the Stage 1 APAC Challengers for both the finalists. After their victory, VLT will proceed straight to the tournament's Group Stage, whereas Global Esports will compete in the Play-Ins for a spot in the Group Stage.

The Stage 1 APAC Challengers Group Stage is scheduled to begin on March 16, as Velocity Gaming gets ready to take on top-tier opposition from various parts of the Asia-Pacific.

Edited by Srijan Sen