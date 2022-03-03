Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage-1 Challengers format explained: What next for Velocity Gaming and Global Esports  

Velocity Gaming and Global Esports are ready to become South Asian representatives in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage-1 Challengers starting later this month. Both of these sides will compete against the top teams of SEA and Oceania to secure a slot in the Valorant Masters in April.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 ended with a bang as Velocity Gaming lifted the trophy, beating their arch-rival Global Esports in the Grand-Finals, with both qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage-1 Challengers starting March 10. Now, these two teams have the opportunity to showcase to the world what South Asian Valorant has to offer on the global stage.

Riot has already revealed the format of the upcoming event. However, the structure seems to be confusing for many fans. This article is to clarify the doubts of South Asian Valorant fans regarding the format of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers.

Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage-1 Challengers will be divided into three stages

Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage-1 Challengers will be the sole qualifying event for the APAC teams into the Valorant Masters in April. A total of 20 teams will be competing in the event to book tickets to the Masters next month. Here is the slot distribution for the upcoming event:

3 teams from Thailand Challengers

3 teams from Philippines Challengers

3 teams from Indonesia Challengers

3 teams from Malaysia and Singapore Challengers

2 teams from Hong-kong & Taiwan Challengers

3 teams from Vietnam Challengers

2 teams from Valorant Conquerors Championship

1 team from Valorant Oceania Tour

The event will be divided into three stages:

Play-in

Group Stage

Playoffs

Here is the format for all of these stages.

Play-in Format

A total of eight teams will be competing in the Play-in. Here are all the teams who will start their journey in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers from Play-in:

Full Sense (3rd place team of Thailand)

Action PH (3rd place team of Philippines)

Onic G (3rd place team of Indonesia)

No Namers (3rd place team of Malaysia and Singapore)

Fancy United Esports (2nd place team of Vietnam)

Team Big BAAM (3rd place team of Vietnam)

Global Esports (2nd place team of Valorant Conquerors Championship)

Griffin E-Sports (2nd place team of Hong-kong & Taiwan)

These eight teams will be divided into two groups. Teams will play in a double-elimination format, and the top two teams from each group will proceed to the next stage.

Group-Stage Format

A total of 16 teams will compete in the Group Stage. Here are all the teams who have qualified for the Group Stage:

XERXIA Esports (1st place team from Thailand)

Made in Thailand (2nd place team from Thailand)

South Built Esports (1st place team from Philippines)

Naos Esports (2nd place team from Philippines)

Boom Esports (1st place team from Indonesia)

Boy With Love (2nd place team from Indonesia)

Paper Rex (1st place team of Malaysia and Singapore)

Bleed Esports (2nd place team of Malaysia and Singapore)

Cerberus Esports (1st place team of Vietnam)

Oblivion Force (1st place team of Hong-kong & Taiwan)

Velocity Gaming (1st place team of Valorant Conquerors Championship)

Bonkers (1st place team from Valorant Oceania Tour)

4 teams from Play-In

These teams will be divided into four groups and every team will play against each other in the same group. The top two teams in each group will then qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs.

Playoffs

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. The Playoffs will be played in the double-elimination bracket, and the Grand Finalists of the competition will represent the region in the Valorant Masters Stage-1 next month.

Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage-1 Challengers will start on March 10 and continue until March 27. All the matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

