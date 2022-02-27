Global Esports joins Velocity Gaming as South Asia's representatives for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 APAC Challengers

Global Esports claims a spot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 APAC Challengers after reaching the Grand Finals of VCC 2022.

After defeating Enigma Gaming in the Lower Bracket Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, Global Esports prepare to face Velocity Gaming yet again in the tournament's Grand Finals.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



Join Us tomorrow and witness history in making 5 PM IST!

English-

Hindi-



#VCC 6 Hours of Valorant still you want more, Do we even need to say more on what was on display tonight by the best in South Asia?Join Us tomorrow and witness history in making 5 PM IST!English- youtu.be/fBWAUfpmeJw Hindi- youtu.be/xvp4MaObky0 #VCC 2022 #nodwingaming 6 Hours of Valorant still you want more, Do we even need to say more on what was on display tonight by the best in South Asia? Join Us tomorrow and witness history in making 5 PM IST!English- youtu.be/fBWAUfpmeJwHindi- youtu.be/xvp4MaObky0#VCC #VCC2022 #nodwingaming https://t.co/Vw6db46ZeV

Earlier on the same day, Velocity Gaming outplayed Global Esports in an enthralling Bo3 matchup that ended in a triple overtime victory for the former. Despite the upset, Global Esports braced themselves for their deciding fixture against Enigma Gaming, emerging with a 2-0 victory.

Global Esports take on Velocity Gaming at the Grand Final stage of VCC 2022 on February 27, at 5.00 PM IST.

Global Esports qualified for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 APAC Challengers

After a late invite to VCT 2021, the South Asian region of Valorant finally has reason to rejoice as VCT 2022 guarantees two spots for the region at the Stage 1 APAC Challengers.

Velocity Gaming were the first team to qualify as they ousted Global Esports in the Upper Bracket Finals earlier today. However, Global Esports fought through, as they faced another top-tier Indian team in the Lower Bracket Finals.

Enigma Gaming put up a tough fight on the first map, claiming eight consecutive rounds at one point. Global Esports, however, were not willing to relinquish their hopes. They responded back with a performance that resulted in a 13 - 10 win on Split and 13 - 5 on Haven.

Abhirup Paul Choudhury @LightningFast07



GGs Not gonna rest yet tomorrow we go again, like all times BO5 Val-classicoGGs @Enigmagamingind you guys came a long way. We qualify for APAC play-ins but I don't wanna stop here I wanna go directly to the group stages Not gonna rest yet tomorrow we go again, like all times BO5 Val-classico GGs @Enigmagamingind you guys came a long way. We qualify for APAC play-ins but I don't wanna stop here I wanna go directly to the group stages 🔥🔥🔥

Nicknamed "Val Classico," the matchup between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming will be an interesting one, as both teams occupy the mantle of India's most dominant force in Valorant esports.

Irrespective of the results of the matchup, both sides will compete at the Stage 1 APAC Challengers, alongside teams from the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Oceania.

Thereon, the top two teams will receive a golden ticket to the prestigious Stage 1 Masters event of VCT 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul