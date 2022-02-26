Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming: Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Finals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details and more

The final weekend of the Valorant Conquerors Championship started with a bang last night with three back-to-back thrilling encounters. Pakistan's Team Exploit finished their journey in the competition after losing back-to-back games to Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming last night.

However, the second day of the final weekend of the Valorant Conquerors Championship will start with the much-awaited Val-Classico between two of India's fiercest rivals, Global Esports and Velocity Gaming.

Two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to secure their place in the Grand Finals and also confirm their ticket to the APAC Split 1 Playoffs starting next month.

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming: Who will be the first Grand-finalist of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022?

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming were the Grand-finalists of last year's Valorant Conquerors Championship, and the former emerged victorious at that time and got the opportunity to represent the South Asian region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

However, the two teams are ready to meet again tomorrow to confirm their slot in the APAC Split 1 Playoffs.

Prediction

Val-Classico has always been a center of attraction for South Asian Valorant fans. Both teams bring out their best game and offer some highly entertaining encounters whenever they meet each other.

However, Velocity Gaming has a better chance of winning today's tie against their arch-rival, judging by their current form and performances. Debanjan "Dethmaker" Das's aggressive play, Sagnik "Hellff" Roy's consistency, and Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant's calmness in clutch moments will surely be instrumental for them tomorrow.

However, Global Esports knows very well how to counter them. The defending champions also have some stars in their line-up. Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar, Abiroop " Lighningfast" Choudhury, and Akshay "Kappa" Sinkar can be the game changers for Global Esports tomorrow,

Fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy the face-off between Deathmaker and SK Rossi once again.

Head-to-heads and recent results

Two teams have faced each other 24 times in the past, and Velocity Gaming has won 14 times against their arch-rival.

Velocity Gaming was unbeaten in their last five games, whereas Global Esports has lost once in their previous five games and that too against Velocity Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Group Stage last weekend.

Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Global Esports

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiru p "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Velocity Gaming

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

"Vibhor" Vaid

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the Val-Classico live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on February 26 from 2 PM IST.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

