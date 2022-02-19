"This is a tribute to South Asia": Riot's South Asian publishing head Sukamal Pegu on VCC anthem 'NHK'

NODWIN Gaming has finally released their new VCC anthem this evening, ahead of the final weekend of the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Playoffs.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 Playoffs is already underway as the top eight teams in the region are competing to announce themselves as the best in the region.

The top two teams in the tournament will have a chance to represent the South Asian region in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Split-1 Challenger Playoffs and compete against the top SEA teams for the slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters this coming April.

However, to increase the excitement among South Asian fans regarding the ongoing Valorant Conquerors Championship, NODWIN Gaming has come up with a new anthem, titled "NHK," composed by contemporary hip-hop artist Seedhe Maut and music producer Sez On The Beat.

The music video features South Asian Esports athletes, adding an extra sense of authenticity to the album.

The VCC anthem celebrates the journey of South Asian esports athletes

The Valorant Conquerors Championship is the sole qualification event for the South Asian teams for the APAC Split-1 Challenger Playoffs. The first edition of the VCC gained immense popularity last year, which encouraged Riot and NODWIN Gaming to come up with the second edition to kick start the 2022 season.

After a month of qualification events, eight teams in the region have reached the main event and are currently competing for the $30,000 prize-pool. To enhance the excitement among fans, NODWIN Gaming released a teaser of the new VCC anthem last night.

The full song, released today, features Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar from Global Esports; Shakir "Hikka" Razak from Enigma Gaming; Abdul "HSB" Haseeb from Team Exploit and Sami Ar "SSSami" Rahman from Exceeli Esports.

Sportskeeda Esports has reached out to Riot's South Asian publishing head Sukamal Pegu regarding the new anthem and his take on the track. Sukamal's joy was evident as he said:

"The idea was to celebrate the journeys of our competitive players in the region, no matter which country, background or rank in the game. This is for you guys and we are super humbled o be able to bring you a piece that we hope you will love as much as we did to create it."

He further added:

"The content is for South Asia, the athletes are from South Asia, the artist are from South Asia and most importantly, it was made in South Asia. Our time has come and we are here to stay!"

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 will continue till February 27. It will certainly be interesting to see how South Asian fans respond to the new VCC anthem.

