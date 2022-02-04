"I am optimistic about the future and believe that esports is here to stay": Simar 'Psy' Sethi

Simar 'Psy' Sethi is one of the most experienced esports professionals in the country. Since starting his career in 2015 in CS: GO, Psy has dominated the Indian scene for six years before switching to Valorant in 2020. He has played for several big organizations over the last two years.

However, recently Psy has decided to take a break from competitive esports for a while and joined ROG Academy as the head coach to nurture the selected players of Season 4. Psy's experience and knowledge of the game will surely be an addition to the team.

Sportskeeda Esports' Rishab Chakladar had a chat with Psy regarding his plans and targets as a coach of the team. Simar also shared his views regarding the ongoing Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Psy believes that joining ROG Academy as the head coach of the Valorant team is a great step for him, both personally and professionally

Q. Psy, you have recently announced that you would take a break from professional gaming for some time. How are you planning to utilize this time for future resources?

Psy: I am going to use this time to reorient my goals and work on myself, both as a player and teammate. However, I will continue to stream regularly and engage frequently with my community during this period.

Q. The esports scene in the country has seen massive growth over the years. Being one of the most experienced players in the country, what is your take on this and where do you see the scene and the industry in coming years?

Psy: I have been a part of the esports industry for over 7 years now and a lot has changed since then, both nationally and internationally. The pandemic has led to a shift in content consumption patterns, increased digital acceleration, and altered consumer behavior, accelerating the momentum of the esports revolution in India.

Over the past few years, we have witnessed a steady increase in the number of gamers. More and more people are now in touch with the realm of gaming, e-sports and its adjacent creators and spaces.

I am optimistic about the future and believe that esports is here to stay and its roots will only dig deeper and stronger in the nation. We will soon see younger talent rise up and take the Indian esports industry forward in not just Valorant but all titles.

Q. The lack of professionalism and professional conduct is perhaps one of the major drawbacks that the region’s esports scene faces. What would you say are some of the counter measures that can be set in place to help the nation’s video games industry grow like the western regions?

Psy: Gaming, including esports, requires a lot of perseverance, dedication, and hard work, homogenous to any other professional and competitive sport. With the esports ecosystem synonymous with growth along with the gaming industry, we are witnessing more professionalism, structure, opportunities, stakeholders, and accountability coming into play today.

Players are no longer only co-dependent with external factors such as the title's publishers, organizations, teammates etc. due to the presence of professional platforms that empower them to be independent and aim to ultimately uplift the entire esports ecosystem.

The foundation of every region and industry has been built keeping in mind past learnings. It's best to understand how unique our region is and have a united vision for where we want the esports scene to be in the future.

Q. A couple of days ago, you joined ROG Academy as the head coach. Tell us about some of the thoughts that went behind this decision and the responsibilities and expectations that come with this role.

Psy: I am exhilarated to be part of the ROG Academy. It’s a great step, both personally and professionally. Having played professionally for so many years, I am glad I got an opportunity to share my experience with new players and upcoming talent to mold them into a better version of themselves.

Coaching and teaching players about the game is also beneficial for me personally as it highlights things which I might know theoretically but have not had the chance to implement practically.

I have designed a curriculum keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the finalists that includes daily training drills, scrims, VOD reviews, 1v1 sessions and agent specialty sessions.

I want each player to have a positive experience and at the end of 3 months, be confident enough to conquer Valorant scene in India. By imparting knowledge and sharing my experience and insights with emerging talents, I hope to see them grow together as a team and as a player individually.

Q. You can now connect with emerging talents of India and can nurture them for the greater good. How are you planning to empower gaming enthusiasts through ROG academy?

Psy: I will mentor the finalists for ROG Academy season 4 by leveraging the experience and insights that I have accumulated throughout my professional journey to help them achieve their full potential.

This can range from individual to team growth sessions to helping new players overcome their uncertainties when playing against experienced veterans.

Q. ROG Academy always tries to scout upcoming talents and polish them for a better future. With Season 4 almost upon us and you being a part of it, what are your expectations this time?

Psy: The season has just commenced and I am thrilled to join forces with the final six shortlisted participants. I look forward to helping them become a harmonized unit and lay a strong footing for each of them that will help them grow and branch out over the course of their careers.

Q. Emerging players and young talents have a lot of opportunities nowadays to showcase their potential and book their ticket to the spotlight. What is your advice to those kids who are still dreaming of a lucrative career in esports?

Psy: There are multiple variables at play when it comes to opportunities in the esports arena. The important thing to remember is to be consistent and focus on short term goals that will help you improve.

Having good basics is always a bonus and it’s a more wholesome way to learn. People whose basics aren't sound have to undergo a whole process of unlearning and relearning which can be a challenge.

Q. VCC India Qualifier 1 is already on its way (at the time of the interview) and all the teams in South Asia are giving their all to secure a slot in the main event. Which teams you are rooting for this time around?

Psy: Safe to say I'm rooting for the best team, the team that showcases the most passion, preparation and hunger to win. I am hopeful that the shortlisted teams, which will represent the nation at the final stage, will make a momentous impact at the next level.

Q. The top two teams from VCC 2022 will represent the South Asian region in the upcoming APAC Split 1 Playoffs this March. However, the recent performance of South Asian teams against the top SEA side has been less than satisfactory. Do you think South Asian teams will learn from their mistakes and have a better showing in the APAC?

Psy: Yes, definitely. Most Indian players have not had the opportunity to play against decent SEA opposition. We are so used to playing other Indian teams that it can often be detrimental when facing a different style of play.

Regular participation in SEA level tournaments or cross region matches will be very valuable for us and add to our learning, no matter the score line.

Q. Will we see Psy in the VCC India Qualifier 2?

Psy: No, I will not be participating in VCC qualifier 2 as I am currently coaching the finalists for ROG Academy season 4. My full focus and priority right now is to mentor the players and help them improve. However, you might see me in forthcoming VCCs.

