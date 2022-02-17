All the qualified teams for Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Playoffs

After a month of qualifying tournaments, the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Playoffs are set to start tomorrow, February 18, 2022. The top eight teams from South Asia will compete in the main event to become the best in the region and secure their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 APAC Playoffs next month.

All the qualifiers have already ended and listed below are the teams who have qualified for the Playoffs.

Teams who will be competing in the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Group Stage:

The slot distributions for the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Playoffs are as follows:

1 team from India Qualifiers 1

1 team from Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier

1 team from Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier

1 team from Bangladesh Qualifier

1 team from Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier

1 team from India Qualifiers 2

2 team from Wildcard Qualifier

These eight qualified teams will be divided into two groups and the top two teams from each group will make their way through to the Semi-finals.

Valorant Conquerors Championship is the first official event in the the South Asian region in 2022 where all the teams are competing to get a chance to represent their region in the upcoming APAC Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs. Here are the final eight teams who are currently waiting for their chances in the playoffs.

India Qualifiers:

Indian teams had two chances to qualify for the main event in two different qualifiers. Here are the two Indian teams that have made their way through to the Playoffs:

Enigma Gaming (Winners of the India Qualifiers 1, defeated Global Esports in the Grand-finals with 3-1 scoreline)

Velocity Gaming (Winners of the India Qualifiers 2, defeated God Particles in the Grand-finals with 3-0 scoreline)

Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier:

Pakistan and Afghanistan have one representative in this year's VCC. Team Exploit will compete in the main event after whitewashing Salt Esports in the Grand Finals with a 3-0 scoreline.

Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier:

Just like Pakistan & Afghanistan, the Sri Lanka & Maldive region also has just one team in the main event. Union Gaming qualified for the event after clinically dealing with Clash Landing on You in the Grand Finals with a 3-0 scoreline.

Bangladesh Qualifier:

Bangladesh also has just one team in the upcoming tournament. Exceeli Esports will represent their nation after snatching a 3-1 victory against M1syl & Friends in the Grand Finals.

Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier:

Khumbu Esports will represent the Nepal & Bhutan region at the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022. They defeated Maruti Peek with a 2-0 scoreline in the Grand-finals.

Wildcard Qualifier:

All the finalists from six different qualifiers have got another chance in the Wildcard Qualifier to make it through to the next round. The top two teams of the Wildcard Qualifier have qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022. Two Indian teams, Global Esports and God Particles have secured their slots in the main event, making it four representatives from the nation in the tournament.

Group Division of the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022:

All eight qualified teams were divided into two groups. Here is the group-division of the upcoming event:

Group A

Enigma Gaming

Khumbu Esports

God Particles

Team Exploit

Group B:

Exceeli Esports

Velocity Gaming

Global Esports

Union Gaming

All the matches will be broadcast live on Nodwin Gaming's Youtube channel from February 18, 2pm IST.

