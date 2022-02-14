Valorant Conquerers Championship 2022: Global Esports and God Particles qualify for Playoffs

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) is a golden opportunity for South Asian teams to represent the region at the APAC Split 1 Playoff.

After seven intense qualifiers, six of which are regional and one wild card, the top eight teams will be competing at the main stage. Following the qualifiers, the tournament will continue with the top eight teams, where they will contest to obtain two slots for the APAC Split 1 Playoffs.

With the Qualifiers Stage coming to a conclusion, the tournament will be moving on to the Playoffs Stage lasting from February 18-20. After getting a wild card entry into the main event, two Indian teams, Global Esports and God Particles, will also be competing in VCC 2022.

Global Esports and God Particles qualified for Valorant Conquerers Championship 2022 Playoffs

The qualifier stage for Valorant Conquerors Champions 2022 started on January 22, 2022, where the top six teams earned their own dedicated slots at the Qualifier Stage. The top six teams will be joined by two teams from the Wild Card Qualifier and finally kick off the Playoff Stage.

While Global Esports and God Particles failed to win their slots in India Qualifier 1 and 2 respectively. Both Indian teams managed to reach the main stage by overcoming the odds at the Wild Card Qualifier.

With Global Esports and God Particles joining the roster, the top eight teams are ready to face off against each other at the playoff stage of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022, kicking off on February 18, 2022.

The qualified teams are as follows:

Velocity Gaming (India - Dedicated Slot)

(India - Dedicated Slot) Enigma Gaming (India - Dedicated Slot)

(India - Dedicated Slot) Team Exploit (Pakistan - Dedicated Slot)

(Pakistan - Dedicated Slot) Exceeli Esports (Bangladesh - Dedicated Slot)

(Bangladesh - Dedicated Slot) Union Gaming (Sri Lanka - Dedicated Slot)

(Sri Lanka - Dedicated Slot) Khumbu Esports (Nepal - Dedicated Slot)

(Nepal - Dedicated Slot) Global Esports (India - Wild Card Entry)

(India - Wild Card Entry) God Particles (India - Wild Card Entry)

Alongside having two dedicated slots for Indian teams, which were earned by Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming, Global Esports and God Particles, will be extending Indian representation as well. In short, half of the top eight teams in the SEA region, which will be competing at the VCC 2022 are earned by Indian teams.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 Playoffs can be streamed live on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube Channel. Information on the match fixture is expected soon from Nodwin Gaming, and viewers will learn about the faceoffs soon.

Edited by R. Elahi