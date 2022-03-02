"It’s much more than gaming" Enigma Gaming hikkA shares his thoughts on featuring in Valorant Conquerors Championship anthem "NHK" 

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) returned for a new edition as Riot Games marked the entry of South Asia into VCT.

To celebrate the gaming culture in South Asia, Riot Games, in association with NODWIN Gaming, released a new anthem for the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 titled "NHK" or "Nahi Hora Kya."

The music video for the anthem was written and performed by contemporary hip-hop artist Seedhe Maut and produced by music producer Sez On The Beat. Additionally, four players from top-tier organizations in South Asia were featured in the video.

The athletes who were featured in the video are Ganesh "Skrossi" Gangadhar from Global Esports; Shakir "Hikka" Razak from Enigma Gaming; Abdul "HSB" Haseeb from Team Exploit; and Sami "SSSami" Ar Rahman from Exceeli Esports.

Enigma Gaming's hikkA talks about being part of the Valorant Conquerors Championship anthem

While in a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Enigma Gaming's hikkA shared his experience of featuring in the official Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 anthem - NHK (Nahi Hora Kya).

Q: Enigma Gaming finished third among South Asian teams in VCC 2022. How do you think the team performed in the tournament?

hikkA: Firstly, huge props for my team as they played their hearts out, every single one of them. The team gave it their all, starting with VCC Qualifier 1.

As we saw in the qualifiers, we were unstoppable. But then in the playoffs, where we needed to flaunt our gameplay, we fell back a little. What matters is that the boys gave it their all.

Disappointed, but what can we say? The better teams won.

Q: You’re finally back in India. How does it feel to be back with your teammates after a long break?

hikkA: YES! It has been a while since I was on a break…ha ha. I was initially supposed to fly in the second week of January but things didn’t go as planned. Now, I’m finally happy to be back with the team. The atmosphere in the boot camp was something I missed and meeting everyone in-person for the first time felt pretty amazing!

Q: You have been with Enigma gaming since the beginning and have seen each of the players arrive into the organization. What do you think about Excali’s recent addition to the squad?

hikkA: Oh yes…the longest standing Valorant member of Enigma! It feels pretty good knowing that. I feel Excali brings in a lot of confidence to the team along with his fire-power for which he has been known throughout his Valorant journey. Overall, excited to work alongside him.

Q: Now that you have returned, can we expect you in the team’s active lineup soon?

hikkA: Hmm, you’ll definitely see me in the active line-up soon, pretty soon.

Q: You are known for your aggressive playstyle and are often seen with Agents that suit it. Considering Neon is a new Agent that fits your style of play, have you tried practicing with the Agent?

hikkA: Yes! I love Agents that give you mobility, and Neon might suit me. I've played a couple of ranked games with Neon, and I’ve actually enjoyed the agent so far.

Q: What do you think about the new VCC anthem - NHK?

hikkA: I think the anthem was pretty sick. I enjoyed it myself, the lyrics also being crazy. "NHK" is the perfect name for it.

Q: How does it feel to be one of the four South Asian players to be featured in the Valorant Conquerors Championship anthem?

hikkA: It was absolutely amazing when I first heard that I had been chosen to be featured in the video. It’s a pleasure being a part of something that has happened for the first time in VALORANT.

So, thank you to Riot & NODWIN for giving me this opportunity to be a part of something this huge.

Q: In your opinion, how does the new VCC anthem help in promoting video game culture and inspiring the young gamers in South Asian countries?

hikkA: I think this VCC Anthem will inspire young talent to start playing video games and to one day be a part of something this huge, which is something they can look forward to by being the best.

Their favorite game, along with the best artists coming together to produce something like this, would motivate young talent to be a part of the gaming community, as it’s not only gaming, it’s much more than gaming.

