Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 debuts new anthem “NHK” featuring Seedhe Maut and Gully Boy music producer Sez on the Beat

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 has debuted a new anthem featuring Seedhe Maut on the vocals and Gully Boy music producer Sez on the Beat.

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 (VCC 2022) brings together the best of the best teams from the South Asian regions. This allows the top two teams to make their way to the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage 1 Challengers.

After a series of nail-biting regional qualifiers, the top eight teams have made their way to the main event of VCC 2022.

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 anthem “NHK” or “Nahi Hora Kya” motivates the players to push their skill and dedication to the absolute limit

Currently, the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 or VCC 2022 is in the group stage of the main event, with Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming qualifying for the playoff stage from their respective groups.

The two titans of the South Asian Valorant will be joined by two other teams, who’ll then battle out for the crown of VCC 2022.

In association with Nodwin Gaming, Riot Games has debuted the new anthem of VCC 2022, Nahi Hora Kya or NHK. The music video was written and performed by contemporary hip-hop artist Seedhe Maut and produced by music producer Sez On The Beat to create an epic, celebratory and inspiring anthem for the entire Valorant community in South Asia.

While discussing his experience, Seedhe Maut shared,

"Being big fans of the game, it was great to be able to work on the official track for Valorant with our guy Sez on the Beat. Music and gaming are converging nowadays like never before, shoutout to NODWIN VCC for supporting gaming and the culture like they do!"

Sez On The Beat is widely acknowledged as the man behind the sound of Indian hip-hop. He produced the song "Mere Gully Mein" from the film "Gully Boy", which was the spark that brought Indian hip-hop into the mainstream. He shared his experience by saying,

"Having played the game myself, this song is a dream project for me. I have been following the pro-scene for a while now (since the first Masters) and it’s great to see similar support for South Asian players."

"Big thump ups to Riot Games for their vision and to NODWIN Gaming for bringing all of us together. The fact that VCC winners will be able to go head-to-head with the best teams from the world is really so dope."

The animated video featured fan-favorite Ganesh "Skrossi" Gangadhar from Global Esports, along with Shakir "Hikka" Razak from Enigma Gaming; Abdul "HSB" Haseeb from Team Exploit and Sami "SSSami" Ar Rahman from Exceeli Esports.

It suffices to say that the pumping beats of "Ab Aisa Kuch Bhi Nahi Jo Mujhse Nahi Hora Yaha" have the fans excited for the remaining stages of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022. It will be interesting to see which team makes their way to the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage 1 Challengers.

