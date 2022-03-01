Valorant Team Ace skin bundle: Release date, price, VFX, and more

Valorant is expected to introduce a new skinline along with Patch 4.04 to celebrate the arrival of Episode 4 Act 2.

The Team Ace bundle is the newest skin collection introduced into the game. While Riot Games is yet to officially announce the upcoming collection, ValorLeaks on Twitter has datamined images of the bundle for viewers to enjoy.

It is common for each new Act to bring along an entirely new skin collection. However, after announcing Gaiai's Vengeance skin bundle, Riot has surprised its audience with the unexpected presence of an additional bundle to grace the upcoming Act.

Episode 4 Act 2 of Valorant is expected to be released on March 1, 2022, bringing forward a ton of exciting changes that are expected to improve gameplay for players all over the world.

Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming Team Ace skin bundle

The Team Ace collection is themed around Duelists, namely Raze, Phoenix, Reyna, Jett and Yoru, with each weapon having a color scheme and design matching an Agent.

The bundle features skins for Judge, Phantom, Vandal, Operator, and Frenzy. Team Ace is among the handful of skin collections in Valorant that do not have a melee weapon. Additionally, the bundle provides five unique player cards, five different sprays, and one gunbuddy.

Release date

The upcoming Team Ace skin collection is expected to drop as part of Patch 4.04, alongside Episode 4 Act 2, which will arrive on March 2, 2022.

Patch timings differ for each region in Valorant and are as follows:

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day)

7.00 AM JST (next day)

Features and cost

Details on the bundle's features such as Animation, VFX, Finisher, and its overall cost are yet to be released by Riot Games.

floxay @floxayyy Team Ace appears to be a Deluxe tier skinline.

One skin: 1275 VP



Since the bundle contains multiple playercards (like valorant go!) but no melee (unlike valorant go!) and only one gunbuddy (again, unlike valorant go!) I'm unsure about the bundle price. Team Ace appears to be a Deluxe tier skinline.One skin: 1275 VPSince the bundle contains multiple playercards (like valorant go!) but no melee (unlike valorant go!) and only one gunbuddy (again, unlike valorant go!) I'm unsure about the bundle price.

However, according to sources on Twitter, the Team Ace collection is speculated to belong to the Deluxe Edition Tier of weapon skins, costing 1275 VP for each skin. If so, the entire bundle would cost 5100 VP.

