5 best comebacks at Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 

Valorant Conquerors Championship returned to South Asia for its 2022 edition, as teams from all over the region compete for two prized slots that lead to the Stage 1 APAC Challengers at VCT 2022.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

The Trail by Fire is complete, The Champions of South Asia are here,



Both Finalists will advance to the Asia Pacific (APAC) Challengers



#Champions #VCC #nodwingaming A new Conqueror for South Asia!The Trail by Fire is complete, The Champions of South Asia are here, @officialvlt are your #VCC 2022 Champions!Both Finalists will advance to the Asia Pacific (APAC) Challengers A new Conqueror for South Asia! 👑The Trail by Fire is complete, The Champions of South Asia are here, @officialvlt are your #VCC2022 Champions! 🏆🔥 Both Finalists will advance to the Asia Pacific (APAC) Challengers#Champions #VCC #nodwingaming https://t.co/vbmFYVEgOx

VCC 2022 concluded on February 27, after Velocity Gaming defeated Global Esports in the tournament's Grand Finals. Both teams will now represent South Asia while competing among opponents from other parts of the Asia-Pacific.

As we await the next step for Valorant enthusiasts in South Asia, let's take a look at 5 of the best comebacks that came about in VCC 2022.

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022: Top 5 comebacks

5) Global Esports vs Enigma Gaming [Grand Finals]

The Upper Semifinals of the VCC Grand Finals witnessed Global Esports take on fellow Indian Valorant team, Enigma Gaming, in an engaging Bo3 bout. After conceding the first map on a 13-6 scoreline, Enigma attempted to fight back on the second map, Haven.

A 7-5 lead in their attacking half showcased Enigma as the favorites to win the matchup. However, Global Esports answered back with seven consecutive round wins, taking control of the map and, in turn, the whole series.

4) Enigma Gaming vs Team Exploit [Grand Finals]

In the Lower Round 1 fixture of the VCC Grand Finals, Enigma Gaming faced Pakistani Valorant organization Team Exploit in a decisive Bo3 thriller. After losing their Upper Semifinals fixtures, a victory was crucial for both sides.

The engagement on Split started with Enigma winning the pistol round, with Team Exploit's efforts balancing out the half to an even 6-6 scoreline. Exploit managed to win the pistol round in the second half.

However, Enigma closed the map in the final six rounds as they unleashed an unstoppable comeback. The match ended on a 13-9 scoreline.

3) Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming [Playoffs]

Two of India's most premier Valorant teams, Global Esports and Velocity Gaming, had an interesting meeting in the Group B winner's match in the VCC Playoffs. VLT were dominant on the first map, ending Haven at 13-7.

GE's efforts to fight back started on Bind, the second map. However, VLT enjoyed a fairly good defensive half, heading into attack with a 8-4 lead. Global Esports' comeback was initiated with a pistol-round victory in the second half, which eventually led to them claiming nine rounds in the half.

2) God Particles vs Salt Esports [Wildcard]

In the Lower Bracket Finals of the VCC Wildcard Playoffs, orgless Indian side God Particles fended off Pakistani Valorant team Salt Esports in an enthralling Bo3 matchup. Both teams engaged on Breeze and Ascent to even off the scoreline, with the decider scheduled for Bind.

Salt Esports enjoyed a glorious start to their attacking half, entering their defensive phase with a 9-3 lead. Although Salt were just four rounds shy of a victory, God Particles persisted, eventually claiming 10 rounds in the second half to earn themselves a well-deserved Grand Finals spot at VCC 2022.

1) Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming [Grand Finals]

One of the most exciting matchups throughout the Valorant Conquerors Championship was the "Val'Clasico" Grand Final, which witnessed two of India's most renowned Valorant teams. While Global Esports claimed the throne in VCC 2021, Velocity Gaming managed to succeed them in this edition of the tournament.

Despite Global Esports' defeat, the team exhibited one of the most exhilirating comebacks seen in the entire tournament. Heading into map 4, VLT had a 2-1 lead which they hoped to extend to 3-1 with a victory on Bind.

VLT enjoyed a fairly dominant first-half as they took a 8-4 lead. With a tournament loss on the line, GE were rejuvenated in the second half as they pounded through 10 consecutive rounds to earn themselves a 13-8 victory.

Although VLT emerged as winners of the matchup, GE's efforts have certainly been noted by the South Asian Valorant community.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul