5 best duelists of Valorant Conquerors Champions 2022

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022, organized by Nodwin Gaming, concluded last night with Velocity Gaming being crowned the winner after a hard-fought victory that spanned over five matches of the Best of 5.

Both participants of the Grand Final will now participate in VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

The Trail by Fire is complete, The Champions of South Asia are here,



Both Finalists will advance to the Asia Pacific (APAC) Challengers



Agents in Valorant are divided across various roles, one of which is the Duelist. Their aggressive style of play opens up the site through frags and creates an opportunity for their team to execute a plant.

VCC 2022 entertained fans with a number of excellent Duelist plays.

Best Duelists in Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022

In VCC 2022, eight South Asian teams participated to clinch their spots at the VCT APAC Challengers where they would try and qualify for the Masters. This time around, the region finally got the deserved two slots. VCC showcases the growing ecosystem of Valorant in the region and fans were treated to some excellent plays.

Here's a look at the five Duelists who performed amazingly on stage.

1) Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Playing for Velocity Gaming, DEATHMAKER has been excellent in the tournament. He has consistently performed throughout VCC 2022, bagging an insane number of kills on his preferred Agent Jett. His plays have been instrumental in his team's wins.

In the marathon Grand Final, he managed to get 89 kills over the five maps with a headshot percentage of 31%. His performance helped him win the MVP award for VCC 2022 with a cash prize of $1500.

2) Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

One of the most well-known players in the South Asian region, SkRossi has been spearheading Global Esports' performances and dominance in the competitive scene. He helped his team win VCC 2021 last year and was crowned MVP for his exploits.

He has also been able to maintain his blazing form in VCC 2022 as well. He notched a score of 78 kills in the final against Velocity Gaming. Even though it was in vain, he will have the opportunity to showcase his skills at the APAC Stage 1 Challengers.

3) Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal

A former Counter Strike: Global Offensive player, shooterR plays for Team Exploit and has been a prolific player for the South Asian outfit. He has been instrumental in Team Exploit's impressive performances.

Although Team Exploit did not manage to make it further into the playoffs, shooterR's performances, especially with Jett, were noteworthy.

4) Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Playing for Enigma Gaming, Rawfiul is one of the emerging Valorant players in India. He has been a key factor behind his team's success, boasting of brilliant aim and reflexes.

Rawfiul played amazingly in the lower bracket elimination against Team Exploit, ensuring his team's survival, with a kill count of 46 and a headshot percentage of 34%.

Sadly, Enigma Gaming could not beat Global Esports in their next match even though Rawfiul top-fragged for his team.

5) Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Another player for Enigma Gaming, Excali has performed notably for his team at VCC 2022 starting from Qualifiers 1 which the team won by defeating Global Esports. Along with Rawfiul, he played a key role in Enigma Gaming's run in the tournament.

Excali has been consistent in his performances for his team and it will be exciting to see how the player improves in the future. In VCC 2022, fans were also treated to Excali playing Neon, Valorant's latest Agent, in a number of maps.

Note: This article is not ranked and reflects the writer's personal opinion.

