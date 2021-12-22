Top 5 South Asian Valorant Duelists of 2021

Valorant has become one of the most popular esports titles in the region since its release last year. Over the last year, the game has seen insane growth in the South Asian region in terms of competition and opportunities. Tournaments like Valorant Conquerors Championship, TEC Gauntlet, Skyesports Valorant Championship, and other official tournaments have made the scenario more competitive in the region.

Duelists are one of the key parts of any team in Valorant. They can often be the difference-makers in the game by fragging out for their teams. This article will discuss the South Asian Valorant professional duelists who have had the most impact on the game for their team throughout the year.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Best South Asian Valorant Duelist Pros in 2021

5) Sami Ar "SSSami" Rahman:

Sami Ar "SSSami" Rahman is one of the most talented youngsters from Bangladesh, who is currently playing for Exceeli Esports. SSSami started his Valorant career last year with Exceeli Esports and later left the squad to join Noble Esports (currently known as Team XO). In 2021, he played for T69 who were the semi-finalists of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2. After the end of VCC he rejoined Exceeli Esports and is currently the IGL of his team.

SSSami is one of the fierce duelists in the region who is known for his excellent reflex and skills. He is also known for his operator usage with Jett in the game.

4) Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal:

Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal is a fragging machine. SoulM8 surprised everyone with his extraordinary performance in the VCC 2021. Since then, he has been one of the most consistent players for his team and helped Team Exploit with some recent success.

ShooterR is a beast with both operator and Assualt Rifle in hand. He prefers to play as Jett main for his team, but is also comfortable with Raze, Sage and other agents - whatever his team needs.

3) Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani is one of the emerging stars of India. Rawfiul is currently playing for Enigma Gaming, who has shown significant improvement over the last few months and has been the key reason behind the team's success.

Rawfiul's crisp aim and unnatural reflex has been praised by many this year. His aggressive and composed gameplay creates space for his team while taking control of the site.

2) Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das

Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das is considered as the best aimer in the country. Deathmaker started the year with Godlike Esports. Even after his excellent performances, Godlike Esports failed to win any tournament this year. After the end of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, Deathmaker joined Velocity Gaming.

Deathmaker has performed consistently well for his side over the last few months. Since joining Velocity Gaming, Deathmaker has achieved TEC Gauntlet Season 2 and 3, Esportz Premier Series, Skyesports Championship 3.0 and many more. He was also the MVP of the TEC Gauntlet Season 3.

1) Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar has become a sensation of Indian esports over the last year. SkRossi has represented the whole region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier with Global Esports. His operator skills, reflexes and aggressive gameplay in that tournament has caught eyes of many. Though Global Esports had an early exit from the tournament, SkRossi received a huge appreciation world-wide.

SkRossi won the Valorant Conquerors Championship, Skyesports WD Black Cup - Season 2 and many more with Global Esports this year. He was also the MVP of the VCC as well.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider