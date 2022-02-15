×
Create
Notifications

Global Esports and God Particles fail to meet competitive integrity standards at Valorant Conquerors Championship, NODWIN Gaming issues warning 

Global Esports and God Particles VCC ruling (Image via Sportskeeda)
Global Esports and God Particles VCC ruling (Image via Sportskeeda)
Adarsh J Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 02:04 AM IST
News

Valorant Conquerors Championship has issued an official warning to Global Esports and God Particles in light of their recent matchup in the Wildcard Playoffs Finals of VCC 2022.

NODWIN Gaming has confirmed that both teams failed to maintain the level of competitive integrity mentioned in Riot Games' Valorant Global Competition Policy Code of Conduct.

⚡️ Stay tuned for the #VCC2022 Grand Final Playoffs Brackets update, Action resumes Friday,18th February #VCC #WildcardQualifier #VCC2022 #nodwingaming #update https://t.co/8NJdZ3SbYN

As a result, groups for the VCC 2022 Playoffs have been randomly seeded, with Global Esports and God Particles receiving a fair warning with further action expected to be taken in due course.

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 Playoffs teams have now been randomly seeded

After failing to qualify from the India Qualifiers #1 and #2, Global Esports and God Particles competed among 6 South Asian teams to earn a last-minute ticket to the VCC 2022 Playoffs.

Both finalists in the Wildcard tournament were promised qualification for the Playoffs, with the winning team receiving a favorable seeding in the Playoffs. This is expected to have influenced the decision of both teams to compromise the game's competitive integrity.

Buckle up for intense Valorant action as the two heavyweights @god_particles_official and @GlobalEsportsIn go against each other in the Wildcard Qualifiers Finals of the #VCC2022!Catch #VCC2022 Wildcard Qualifiers LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter#Valorant https://t.co/ymJoHGPrFf

The Grand Finals matchup, held on February 13, witnessed Global Esports dominate God Particles in a 2-0 Bo3 series. While both teams displayed their efforts on the first map, the match that followed proceeded in an unfortunate manner.

God Particles were required to win the second map to stay in the Bo3 fixture and fight for victory. However, all five players were seen picking a Duelist, lacking supportive Agents. Global Esports followed by adjusting their standard lineup to accommodate Yoru, an Agent who is yet to find his spot in Valorant's ongoing meta.

SkRossi, one of India's most promising esports athletes and Global Esports' frontman, was the one who picked up Yoru in their efforts to enjoy a competitive fixture without any stakes. With a scoreline of 10/12/4, SkRossi was pushed to the bottom of his team's scoreboard at the end of the match.

To all the fans arguing in support of the approach from teams and players. Not actively trying to win a match in any sport or esport is against the integrity of the event and attracts severe punishments, fines, bans etc.

The Wildcard Grand Finals fixture ended on Breeze as Global Esports amassed a 13-3 victory over God Particles. While the teams were devoid of cheating accusations, both teams' evident lack of effort in the matchup started an internal investigation, which resulted in the official message.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Immediately after the match concluded, conversations sparked up on Twitter over the lack of competitive integrity seen in the games. Within a day, NODWIN Gaming responded to the issue with their competitive ruling.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी