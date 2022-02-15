Global Esports and God Particles fail to meet competitive integrity standards at Valorant Conquerors Championship, NODWIN Gaming issues warning 

Valorant Conquerors Championship has issued an official warning to Global Esports and God Particles in light of their recent matchup in the Wildcard Playoffs Finals of VCC 2022.

NODWIN Gaming has confirmed that both teams failed to maintain the level of competitive integrity mentioned in Riot Games' Valorant Global Competition Policy Code of Conduct.

As a result, groups for the VCC 2022 Playoffs have been randomly seeded, with Global Esports and God Particles receiving a fair warning with further action expected to be taken in due course.

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 Playoffs teams have now been randomly seeded

After failing to qualify from the India Qualifiers #1 and #2, Global Esports and God Particles competed among 6 South Asian teams to earn a last-minute ticket to the VCC 2022 Playoffs.

Both finalists in the Wildcard tournament were promised qualification for the Playoffs, with the winning team receiving a favorable seeding in the Playoffs. This is expected to have influenced the decision of both teams to compromise the game's competitive integrity.

The Grand Finals matchup, held on February 13, witnessed Global Esports dominate God Particles in a 2-0 Bo3 series. While both teams displayed their efforts on the first map, the match that followed proceeded in an unfortunate manner.

God Particles were required to win the second map to stay in the Bo3 fixture and fight for victory. However, all five players were seen picking a Duelist, lacking supportive Agents. Global Esports followed by adjusting their standard lineup to accommodate Yoru, an Agent who is yet to find his spot in Valorant's ongoing meta.

SkRossi, one of India's most promising esports athletes and Global Esports' frontman, was the one who picked up Yoru in their efforts to enjoy a competitive fixture without any stakes. With a scoreline of 10/12/4, SkRossi was pushed to the bottom of his team's scoreboard at the end of the match.

Ishaan Arya @captainarya To all the fans arguing in support of the approach from teams and players. Not actively trying to win a match in any sport or esport is against the integrity of the event and attracts severe punishments, fines, bans etc. To all the fans arguing in support of the approach from teams and players. Not actively trying to win a match in any sport or esport is against the integrity of the event and attracts severe punishments, fines, bans etc.

The Wildcard Grand Finals fixture ended on Breeze as Global Esports amassed a 13-3 victory over God Particles. While the teams were devoid of cheating accusations, both teams' evident lack of effort in the matchup started an internal investigation, which resulted in the official message.

Immediately after the match concluded, conversations sparked up on Twitter over the lack of competitive integrity seen in the games. Within a day, NODWIN Gaming responded to the issue with their competitive ruling.

