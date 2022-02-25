Cloud9 Blue vs Evil Geniuses: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers Group A Day 7 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Another week is set to commence in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers. This week will be full of opportunities for teams to secure a better position in the competition and take a step towards the Playoffs.

Cloud9 Blue is ready to face Evil Geniuses in the first match of Week 3. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series in the Group A of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports In our first episode of NXT-UP in 2022, meet the team that’s taken down 2 NA powerhouses to start off #VCT Challengers. In our first episode of NXT-UP in 2022, meet the team that’s taken down 2 NA powerhouses to start off #VCT Challengers. https://t.co/ru6OG40O7W

Cloud9 Blue and Evil Geniuses: Can EG secure their first win by putting an end to C9B's flawless run in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers?

Cloud9 Blue had an excellent start to the competition by winning their first two games, and the team is now placed second in the group table. On the other hand, Evil Geniuses has lost both of their games and are now sitting at the bottom of the Group A table.

Prediction

Judging by their current form and past performances, Cloud9 Blue has the odds in their favor. With players like Nathan "leaf" Orf and Anthony "Vanity" Malaspina on the team, Cloud9 Blue appears to be confident in their ability to secure a win.

Cloud9 @Cloud9 Keep your drip, we'll take the win. Keep your drip, we'll take the win. https://t.co/mHM9g3tfZ8

However, after having a tough start to the competition, Evil Geniuses is probably looking forward to making a strong comeback by defeating Cloud9 Blue. With players like Diondre "YaBoiDre" Bond and Kelden "Boostio" Pupello on the team, EG could secure a surprise win.

Head-to-head

Two teams have faced each other previously and Cloud9 Blue got the better of their opposition.

Recent Results

Cloud9 Blue has maintained a flawless run, winning all of their last five games in all competitions. Meanwhile, Evil Geniuses has won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Cloud9 Blue vs Evil Geniuses recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Cloud9 Blue

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Mitch "mitch" Semago

Evil Geniuses

Mike "pho" Panza

Diondre "YaBoiDre" Bond

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu

Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match between Cloud9 Blue and Evil Geniuses in the Stage 1 North America Challengers Group Stage live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on February 26 from 2:30 am IST onwards.

