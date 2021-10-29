Cloud9 Blue vs Gen.G Esports: Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour North America (NA) Last Chance Qualifier is currently underway, with Cloud9 Blue ready to take on Gen.G Esports tonight in the Lower Bracket Round 2 tie.

The loser will be eliminated from the tournament, whereas the winner will keep their dreams alive. Both Cloud9 Blue and Gen.G Esports are ready to give their best performance to stay in the competition.

Cloud9 Blue vs Gen.G Esports: Who will be victorious in the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier?

Both Cloud9 Blue and Gen.G Esports will go up against each other tonight to qualify for the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie.

Predictions

Only one will survive among the two teams, whereas the dream of qualifying for the Valorant Champions 2021 will end for the other.

Both sides have a good set of players who can change the outcome of the game tonight. With pros like Nathan “leaf” Orf, experienced Anthony “vanity” Malaspina in the team, Cloud9 Blue has the upper hand in today’s tie.

However, Gen.G Esports also have some highly talented players like Anthony “gMd” Guimond and Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, who can surprise the opposition any day with their high IQ gameplay.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other seven times in the past. Gen.G Esports has the upper hand, having won four times, while Cloud9 Blue has won thrice.

Recent results

Cloud9 Blue has won four out of their last five games in all competitions, while Gen.G Esports has won only twice in their previous five matches.

Cloud9 Blue and Gen.G Esports recent statistics (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Cloud9 Blue and Gen.G Esports for NA Last Chance Qualifier

Cloud9 Blue

Mitch “mitch” Semago

Nathan “leaf” Orf

Son “xeta” Seon-ho

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina

Gen.G Esports

Anthony “gMd” Guimond

Nolan “Temperature” Pepper

Shawn “Shawn” O’Riley

Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison

Kenneth “koosta” Suen

Livestream

Fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. The series is scheduled for October 30 and starts at 00.30 am IST.

