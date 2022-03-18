Cloud9 Blue vs Knights: Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs predictions, head-to-head and more

Cloud9 Blue will face the Knights on the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs.

Riot Games have given only two slots to the North American region in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters Reyjavik. The top eight teams will now compete against each other in the Playoffs. It will start off with the first match between Cloud9 Blue and the Knights.

Cloud9 Blue have dominated the Group Stage, suffering not a single defeat. They will face the Knights and take them down to move into the Upper Semi-Quater Finals. The one who loses will go down to the Lower Bracket Round.

Who will win between Cloud9 Blue and Knights at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers?

Prediction

Cloud9 Blue looks much stronger and in a better position than the Knights. Even though both the teams have great skills, Cloud9 Blue has more experience and strategic versatility.

Furthermore, they have won all their recent matches, whereas the Knights have won only two against NRG and Rise in the Group Stage. Cloud9 Blue is also the top seed from Group B, with zero losses. Thus, they can achieve an easy win against the Knights until they come up with any surprises.

Head-to-head

Both the teams have faced each other once in the past, in March 2021's Nerd Street Gamers March Monthly tournament, where Cloud9 Blue took down the Knights in a best-of-one series.

Recent results

Cloud9 Blue has won all five of their recently played matches, whereas the Knights have lost three out of last five.

Potential Lineup

Cloud9 Blue

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Mitch "mitch" Semago

Knights

Damion "XXiF" Cook

Ashton "Frosty" Rakoske

Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Logan "skuba" Jenkins

Amgalan "Genghsta" Nemekhbayar

Livestream details

The livestream of Cloud9 Blue vs Knights' VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Playoffs match will commence once the match begins. It will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 18 from 1.30 pm IST.

