Cloud9 Blue vs OpTic Gaming: VCT 2022 NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Semifinals Predictions

Cloud9 Blue is ready to take on OpTic Gaming in the Upper-Semifinals of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to make their way through to the Upper-Finals.
Cloud9 Blue has defeated Knight in their first game of the Playoffs. Whereas, OpTic Gaming got better against XSET and will try to maintain their momentum once again today.
Cloud9 Blue and OpTic Gaming: Who will reach the VCT 2022 NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Finals
The match between Cloud9 Blue and OpTic Gaming is a clash between the Titans, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the action when these two sides meet.
Prediction
Cloud9 Blue and OpTic Gaming are two of the strongest teams in the region. Hence, the match can go either way, depending on the performances of both teams. However, Cloud9 Blue will be the favorite to win the series considering the explosive form they've shown in their recent matches.
However, OpTic Gaming has no competitors on their best days, and the team knows it will be a tough ask for them to take down Cloud9 Blue in their current form. They will surely be ready with some counter statistics to give them a taste of defeat tonight.
Head-to-heads
The two teams have faced each other six times in the past. Cloud9 Blue has won four of them. OpTic Gaming will surely try to improve its statistics after today's game.
Recent results
Cloud9 Blue has maintained a flawless run in their last five matches. OpTic Gaming has lost just once at the same time.
Potential lineups
Cloud9 Blue
- Nathan "leaf" Orf
- Anthony "vanity" Malaspina
- Son "xeta" Seon-ho
- Erick "Xeppaa" Bach
- Mitch "mitch" Semago
OpTic Gaming
- Austin "crashies" Roberts
- Victor Wong
- Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen
- Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker
- Pujan "FNS" Mehta
When and where to watch
The match between Cloud9 Blue and OpTic Gaming in the VCT NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 20 from 1.30 AM IST.
