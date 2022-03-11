Cloud9 Blue vs The Guard: Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage Day 13 predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Guard will face Cloud9 Blue in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1's fifth week.

Both Cloud9 Blue and The Guard have remained unbeatable throughout the entire Valorant tournament. Both will now face each other in their final match of the Group Stage. Both teams hold the top two positions in Group A.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na We've made some changes to our match schedule for Week 5 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event! Tune in tomorrow at 1PM PT! We've made some changes to our match schedule for Week 5 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event! Tune in tomorrow at 1PM PT! https://t.co/xdwS1RqEAi

After the Group Stage ends, the top four teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs. These teams will compete for the two slots for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík.

Which of the two teams will maintain its winning streak at Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers 1?

Predictions

Both teams will encounter each other for the first time in VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1. Neither team has experienced a single loss in the tournament so far. The Guard has been successful in taking down some of the strong teams, including 100 Thieves, XSET and Evil Geniuses. Similarly, Cloud9 Blue has remained undefeated so far. Thus, it will be a tough competition between the two teams. All we can say is that only one of the two teams will remain undefeated in this tournament after the match.

Head-to-head

The Guard and Cloud9 Blue will compete for the first time in VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1. Thus, it will be interesting to witness which team comes out victorious.

Recent match results

The Guard has four wins out of the last five matches played. They lost to the Knights in the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship - Finals but have not lost a single match in the VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1. Whereas, Cloud9 Blue has won every single match after their loss at the Valorant Champions 2021.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was an absolute banger and we've got our Top 5 Plays of the Week to recap all the amazing highlights! Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was an absolute banger and we've got our Top 5 Plays of the Week to recap all the amazing highlights! https://t.co/ktbmNrDWg7

Potential lineup

The Guard

Michael "neT" Bernet

Jacob "valyn" Batio

Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Trent "trent" Cairns

Cloud9 Blue

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Mitch "mitch" Semago

When and where to watch

The VCT 2022 NA Challengers Group Stage match between Cloud9 Blue and The Guard will be streamed live on the VCT YouTube and Twitch channel on March 12 from 2.30 AM IST onwards.

