Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings ahead of Week 4

The Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challenger is set to return today after a halt last weekend. Riot postponed Week 3 matches in the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

However, after discussions with all the teams and their support staff, the organizers finally decided to host some of the matches this weekend. Three matches will be played over the next two days, while this week's remaining matches will be hosted once the situation improves in Ukraine.

However, ahead of Week 4 of the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers, let's have a look into the current Group Standings.

FunPlus Phoenix and Guild Esports are respective group leaders in Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

A total of 12 teams have qualified for the Group Stage. The teams are divided into two groups, and the top three teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. Qualified teams will be playing in a double-elimination format, and the top three teams will make their way through to the Valorant Masters Stage-1 next month.

Week 3 was on hiatus after the Russia-Ukraine crisis last week. However, all the teams have already played two matches in the competition. Here are the current group standings ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

FunPlus Phoenix - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Gambit Esports - 1W, 1L - 2 Points Natus Vincere - 1W, 1L - 2 Points LDN UTD - 1W, 1L - 2 Points Team Liquid - 1W, 1L - 2 Points BIG- 0W, 2L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Guild Esports - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Fnatic - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Acend - 1W, 1L - 2 Points G2 Esports - 1W, 1L - 2 Points SuperMassive Blaze - 0W, 2L - 0 Points BBL Esports - 0W, 2L - 0 Points

With Week 4 approaching, it is high time for the teams in the bottom half of the table to bring out their best performances in the remaining games. However, fans can enjoy all the actions live on the Valorant Champions Tour Youtube and Twitch channels.

